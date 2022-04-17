Volkswagen increases global EV delivery by 65% in first quarter of 2022

The top five models that registered the maximum number of sales from Volkswagen in the first quarter were Volkswagen ID.4, Volkswagen ID.3, Audi Q4 e-tron, Audi e-tron and Porsche Taycan.

Volkswagen announced that in the first quarter of 2022, the automaker has registered an increase of 65 per cent in the deliveries of all-electric vehicles across the world. The global EV delivery in Q1 of 2022 surged compared to the same period last year. Volkswagen delivered 99,100 battery-electric vehicles by the end of last month. It also noted a rise in the delivery of fully-electric vehicles in China where 28,000 customers took charge of their Volkswagen EVs. Volkswagen said this is a four times increase in the figures in China compared to last year's first quarter.

Volkswagen shared Europe saw the maximum growth in sales as the automaker sold 58,400 vehicles in the first three months of this year. The company sold 7,900 electric vehicles in the United States. Volkswagen also shared sales figures of the brands under its banner. Audi sold 24,200 vehicles while Porsche sold 9,500 vehicles. Skoda on the other hand delivered 8,800 vehicles and Seat/Cupra sold 2,200 vehicles.

The top five models that registered the maximum number of sales from Volkswagen in the first quarter were Volkswagen ID.4 which saw sales of 30,300 units followed by Volkswagen ID.3 which registered sales of 13,000 units. Audi's Q4 e-Tron, including the Sportback version, noticed sales of 10,700 units while Audi's e-Tron, including Sportback, sold 10,300 units. On the other hand, about 9,500 units of Porsche Taycan, including the Cross Turismo version, were sold in the first quarter of 2022.

Group Board Member Sales Hildegard Wortmann said demand for Volkswagen all-electric vehicles is very high around the world and the company's order books are filled. “The increase in BEV deliveries would have been significantly higher had it not been for the current supply bottlenecks. We are counting on additional highly attractive models and a successive improvement of the semiconductor situation to provide additional tailwind as the year progresses. We continue to have our sights firmly set on a BEV share of 7 to 8 per cent for the full year," added Wortmann.

