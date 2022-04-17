HT Auto
Home Auto News Volkswagen Increases Global Ev Delivery By 65% In First Quarter Of 2022

Volkswagen increases global EV delivery by 65% in first quarter of 2022

The top five models that registered the maximum number of sales from Volkswagen in the first quarter were Volkswagen ID.4, Volkswagen ID.3, Audi Q4 e-tron, Audi e-tron and Porsche Taycan.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 17 Apr 2022, 10:48 AM
File photo used for representational purpose. (Bloomberg)
File photo used for representational purpose. (Bloomberg)
File photo used for representational purpose. (Bloomberg)
File photo used for representational purpose.

Volkswagen announced that in the first quarter of 2022, the automaker has registered an increase of 65 per cent in the deliveries of all-electric vehicles across the world. The global EV delivery in Q1 of 2022 surged compared to the same period last year. Volkswagen delivered 99,100 battery-electric vehicles by the end of last month. It also noted a rise in the delivery of fully-electric vehicles in China where 28,000 customers took charge of their Volkswagen EVs. Volkswagen said this is a four times increase in the figures in China compared to last year's first quarter.

Volkswagen shared Europe saw the maximum growth in sales as the automaker sold 58,400 vehicles in the first three months of this year. The company sold 7,900 electric vehicles in the United States. Volkswagen also shared sales figures of the brands under its banner. Audi sold 24,200 vehicles while Porsche sold 9,500 vehicles. Skoda on the other hand delivered 8,800 vehicles and Seat/Cupra sold 2,200 vehicles.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace
1984 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 35 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Volkswagen Taigun (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Taigun
999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.1 kmpl
₹ 10.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Porsche Macan (HT Auto photo)
Porsche Macan
1984 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 12.35 kmpl
₹ 69.98 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Audi E-tron Sportback (HT Auto photo)
Audi E-tron Sportback
Electric | Automatic
₹ 1.18 Cr*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Tigor Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tigor Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹ 11.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

(Also read | Polo to sign off soon as Volkswagen announced end of production in India)

The top five models that registered the maximum number of sales from Volkswagen in the first quarter were Volkswagen ID.4 which saw sales of 30,300 units followed by Volkswagen ID.3 which registered sales of 13,000 units. Audi's Q4 e-Tron, including the Sportback version, noticed sales of 10,700 units while Audi's e-Tron, including Sportback, sold 10,300 units. On the other hand, about 9,500 units of Porsche Taycan, including the Cross Turismo version, were sold in the first quarter of 2022.

Group Board Member Sales Hildegard Wortmann said demand for Volkswagen all-electric vehicles is very high around the world and the company's order books are filled. “The increase in BEV deliveries would have been significantly higher had it not been for the current supply bottlenecks. We are counting on additional highly attractive models and a successive improvement of the semiconductor situation to provide additional tailwind as the year progresses. We continue to have our sights firmly set on a BEV share of 7 to 8 per cent for the full year," added Wortmann.

 

 

 

 

 

 

First Published Date: 17 Apr 2022, 10:48 AM IST
TAGS: Volkswagen ID.4 Volkswagen ID.3 Audi Q4 e-tron Audi e-tron Porsche Taycan Skoda Cupra Volkswagen EV EVs Electric vehicles Electric vehicle Electric mobility Auto sales car sales
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Harley-Davidson Nightster comes more as a roadster than a full-fledged cruiser like the Sportster S.
New Harley-Davidson Nightster debuts, gets power from Revolution Max 975T engine
A look at the latest Maruti Suzuki Ertiga.
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022 launched; gets new engine, 6-speed AT. Check price
The new Huracan Tecnica features a styling inspired by the Lamborghini Sian FKP 37 hypercar.
Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica, rival to Porsche 911 GT3, breaks cover
The S-Cross has been engineered keeping in mind the needs of the adventurer
7 features in S-Cross that spell convenience for long road journeys
Before you buy car insurance, you need to undertake thorough research to ensure that you are selecting the insurance policy that suits all your needs perfectly.
Tips to Get Discounts on Car Insurance

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812

Latest News

Volkswagen plans electric pickup truck, targets Ford F-150 Lightning: Report
Volkswagen plans electric pickup truck, targets Ford F-150 Lightning: Report
BMW collects customers' driving data to improve in-car features
BMW collects customers' driving data to improve in-car features
Volkswagen plans range hike for MEB-based EVs, targets 700 km mark
Volkswagen plans range hike for MEB-based EVs, targets 700 km mark
Okinawa recalls 3,215 units of Praise Pro electric scooters
Okinawa recalls 3,215 units of Praise Pro electric scooters
Volkswagen increases global EV delivery by 65% in first quarter of 2022
Volkswagen increases global EV delivery by 65% in first quarter of 2022

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city