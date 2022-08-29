This Made-in-India helmet is a wearable air purifier, gets USB slot

Cars get in-cabin air purifiers so why should those on two-wheelers be left to fend for themselves? Say hello to a new-age helmet that claims to filter 80 per cent pollutants while on the move.

Indian cities repeatedly feature on the top of a notorious list for being among some of the world's most polluted. Toxic air, especially in winter months, are a major health hazard and responsible for causing premature deaths in large numbers. So while demand for room air purifiers has gone up exponentially in recent times and even car manufacturers are now installing cabin air purification systems, it was only a matter of time before those on two-wheelers got the attention they deserve.

Motorists on scooters and bikes are among those who are most exposed to pollution and dust on Indian roads. As such, there is special impetus being given to a unique helmet that claims to filter as much as 80 per cent pollutants.

State agencies have invested a significant amount of money into Shellios Technolabs, a start-up by Amit Pathak who began working on the helmet in 2016. Pathak who is an electric engineer stated that back in that year, the smog situation in the city was critical as the air was almost unbreathable and this state continued till February. Pathak shared that one can have air purifiers at home or office, however, a two-wheeler rider does not have that luxury. “But the guys on the bike, they have no protection at all," he was quoted as saying in the report.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

(Also read | This city makes helmets mandatory for govt, semi-govt staffers )

Pathak went ahead and established a company addressing this major concern by designing a helmet with an air purification unit that is also fitted with a replaceable filter membrane and a fan powered by a battery that can run up to six hours. It can also be charged through a MicroUSB slot. An independent laboratory conducted tests on Delhi's roads and confirmed that this headgear can keep more than 80 per cent of pollutants out of users' nostrils, informed Pathak.

(Also read | How to choose the best motorcycle helmet )

India's Science and Technology Ministry stated in the report that the helmet is capable of offering a breath of fresh air for bikers. With these sophisticated features, each helmet has been priced at ₹4,500. Shellios has collaborated with a big manufacturer to develop a lighter version from a thermoplastic material rather than fibreglass in an effort to cut costs. Pathak said Southeast Asian nations such as Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam are also showing interest in the product.

(With inputs from Reuters)

First Published Date: