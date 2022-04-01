HT Auto
This city makes helmets mandatory for govt, semi-govt staffers

Pune makes helmets mandatory for government and semi-government officials while they commute to work on their two-wheelers.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 01 Apr 2022, 08:30 PM
File photo used for representational purpose.
File photo used for representational purpose.

The district administration of Pune has made wearing helmets mandatory for government and semi-government officials while they commute to work on their two-wheelers. The order will be implemented from Monday. Sensitisation and awareness programmes will also be conducted at various government offices.

The order has been issued by Pune district collector Rajesh Deshmukh who said the use of helmet is mandatory for the staffers using two-wheelers to go to the government and semi-government offices, the offices of various local bodies, municipal corporations, municipal councils, colleges, schools and all government establishments in the district. The use of helmets is mandatory for two-wheeler drivers as well as pillion riders under the Motor Vehicles Act.

(Also read | How to choose the best motorcycle helmet)

An official statement mentioned those failing to comply with the order will be penalised as per the provisions of the Act. According to a report by PTI, Deshmukh said the helmet order is meant only for government and semi-government employees. “The Maharashtra transport department commissioner has issued a circular (about the helmet rule) and addressed it to the regional transport officer (RTO). It is being implemented with the help of district collectorates," he said.

Through this rule, the officials want to spread awareness and inculcate the habit of wearing helmets among the staff at government and semi-government offices and establishments, said the district collector. “This is the first-of-its-kind order issued for all the state government and semi-government employees. We will now start an awareness initiative from these offices. We will insist that the staff should use helmets as a habit," added Deshmukh. 

(Also read | How to choose the right helmet for you)

In some establishments, like the police commissioner's office and defence establishments, using helmets is already mandatory. Regional Transport Officer Ajit Shinde said the initial focus is on government and semi-government offices and establishments, where staff will be sensitised about the use of helmets. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Rahul Shrirame said the district collectorate's order is only pertaining to the government offices and not to the common public.

 

First Published Date: 01 Apr 2022, 08:30 PM IST
TAGS: Helmet Helmets
