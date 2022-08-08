HT Auto
Home Auto News Tesla Signs Deals Worth $5 Billion With Indonesian Companies To Buy Nickel

Tesla signs deals worth $5 billion with Indonesian companies to buy nickel  

Tesla chief Elon Musk met President Joko Widodo earlier this year to discuss investment plans in Indonesia.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 08 Aug 2022, 16:10 PM
FILE PHOTO: A logo of Tesla Motors on an electric car model (REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: A logo of Tesla Motors on an electric car model (REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: A logo of Tesla Motors on an electric car model (REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: A logo of Tesla Motors on an electric car model

Tesla has signed contracts worth $5 billion with nickel processing Indonesian companies to purchase materials for batteries for its electric vehicles. The announcement was shared by a senior cabinet minister from the country. Indonesia has been trying to get Tesla set up a manufacturing unit in the company as the country is rich in nickel reserves. Tesla chief Elon Musk met President Joko Widodo earlier this year to discuss investment plans in the country.

Coordinating Minister for Maritime and Investment Affairs Luhut Pandjaitan shared Tesla signed a five-year contract with nickel processing companies operating out of Morowali in Sulawesi island and the nickel that will be procured will be used in Tesla's lithium batteries. “We are still in constant negotiation with Tesla . .. but they have started buying two excellent products from Indonesia," he was quoted as in a Reuters report.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Tata Tigor Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tigor Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹11.99 - 13.14 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Altroz Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Altroz Ev
 
₹12 - 15 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Tata Nexon Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹13.99 - 16.85 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon Ev Max (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev Max
Electric | Automatic
₹17.74 - 19.24 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mg Zs Ev (HT Auto photo)
Mg Zs Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹21 - 24.68 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mg Zs Ev 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Mg Zs Ev 2022
Electric | Automatic
₹21.99 - 25.88 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

(Also read | Tesla Model Y may become world's best-selling car: CEO Elon Musk)

Indonesia is rich in nickel reserves and wants to establish electric vehicles and batteries industries on its own land and for this, it has also stopped exports of nickel ore to ensure supply for investors. This step attracted investments from South Korean companies like LG and Hyundai as well as big Chinese steel companies. The Indonesian government is also planning to impose an export tax on nickel and nickel-related metals to increase its revenues and encourage domestic production of higher-value products.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

(Also read | Price and specs of Tesla Cybertruck will change, says Elon Musk )

A recent report also stated that multiple environmental groups wrote an open letter to Musk and the EV company's shareholders to stop direct investments in the country for procurement of nickel. The groups wrote about the adverse impact of nickel mining that will impact the nature of the country. They specifically mentioned Wawonii island located in the country's Sulawesi region and how nickel mining in this region will affect the coral reefs.

 

 

 

 

First Published Date: 08 Aug 2022, 16:10 PM IST
TAGS: Tesla Elon Musk EV EVs Electric vehicles
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo use for representational purpose only
Over 52,000 road accidents occurred under 'hit and run' category in 2020
File photo used for representational purpose.
Once more expensive than new models, prices of used cars in UK cool off
The front camera on the Benelli TRK702 sits just beneath the headlamp, while the rear unit comes placed on top of the license plate lamp.
Benelli TRK702 to get front and rear cameras
Workers prepare to catch a ride with a self-driving taxi developed by tech giant Baidu Inc.
Self-driving car with detachable steering unveiled, may hit roads by 2023
Pininfarina Battista comes with a quad motor setup that churns out 1,900 hp power output.
Pininfarina Battista electric hypercar enters production, 150 units to be built

Trending this Week

Ola electric car design concept hints at a battery electric hatchback. (Image: Twitter/Bhavish Aggarwal)
Ola Electric to unveil its first electric car on India's 75th Independence Day
Sid Lal, CEO at Royal Enfield, showcasing the upcoming Hunter 350 motorcycle which will be launched on August 7. (Image courtesy: Instagram/Sid Lal)
Royal Enfield CEO unveils Hunter 350 motorcycle ahead of August 7 launch
Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV was launched in India at a starting price of ₹11.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The price goes up to ₹23.90 lakh.
Scorpio-N record bookings help Mahindra shares to soar
Toyota Motor has launched a new variant of the flagship SUV Fortuner called Leader in South East Asian markets.
Toyota Fortuner has a new variant, and is the Leader of the pack
Hero Electric will deliver the scooters through showrooms.
Hero Electric to accept bookings online, deliver scooters through showrooms

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
EMI starts from
₹ 7,386
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

2022 Honda CB300F Streetfighter launched at ₹2.26 lakh
2022 Honda CB300F Streetfighter launched at 2.26 lakh
US-based ElectronEV to enter electric vehicle segment in India
US-based ElectronEV to enter electric vehicle segment in India
Actor Paul Walker's 1973 Porsche 911 Carrera RS 2.7 to go up for auction
Actor Paul Walker's 1973 Porsche 911 Carrera RS 2.7 to go up for auction
Lamborghini delivers second unit of Aventador Ultimae Coupe in India
Lamborghini delivers second unit of Aventador Ultimae Coupe in India
Kia issues recall for more than one lakh cars in this country. Here's why
Kia issues recall for more than one lakh cars in this country. Here's why

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city