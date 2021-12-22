Tesla Model Y gets 'Top Safety Pick' title from US highway safety organization

Tesla Model Y gets 'Top Safety Pick' title from US highway safety organization1 min read . Updated: 22 Dec 2021, 11:51 AM IST
Model Y vehicles built after April 2021 meet all the criteria for the plus rating.
- The standard front crash-prevention system on 2021-22 Tesla Model 3 vehicles built after April also earned a superior rating.
The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) said on Tuesday the 2021-22 Tesla Model Y received its Top Safety Pick designation.
Following a conversion to a camera-only system, IIHS said the mid-size SUV's standard front crash-prevention system earned superior ratings in both the vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-pedestrian tests.
The standard front crash-prevention system on 2021-22 Tesla Model 3 vehicles built after April also earned a superior rating in both crash avoidance tests, following a software update, IIHS said.
To qualify for the awards, vehicles must earn good ratings in six crashworthiness tests, including the driver-side small overlap front, passenger-side small overlap front, moderate overlap front, original side, roof strength and head restraint tests.
They must also be available with a front crash-prevention system that earns high ratings for vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-pedestrian evaluations. The vehicles must also score well for headlights.
Model Y vehicles built after April 2021 meet all the criteria for the "plus" rating.
IIHS is an industry-funded group that works to reduce traffic crashes, deaths and injuries through research and crash tests.
