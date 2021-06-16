Tesla Model S Plaid's yoke steering wheel receives mixed response

Tesla recently updated its Model S with a host of new features and functions including a new yoke steering wheel in place of the conventional round one. The steering wheel on the Plaid version of the Model S, that looks similar to control wheels inside the cockpit of an aeroplane, has received mixed response from customers.

As more and more people have started getting behind the wheel of the new Model S, they are sharing their feedback videos about the butterfly-shaped steering wheel. One of the videos posted by OCDetailing on YouTube shows that getting used to the new kind of steering wheel can be a learning curve, especially in parking spots where hands get all over the place due to lack of space on the wheel.