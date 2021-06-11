In pics: The all-new Tesla Model S Plaid is ready to hit the roads of US 8 Photos . Updated: 11 Jun 2021, 11:50 AM IST HT Auto Desk The Tesla Model S Plaid will start at a price of $129,990 (around ₹95 lakh).Tesla Model S Plaid is a serious competition to luxury automakers such as Mercedes-Benz and Porsche. 1/8Model S Plaid has made its debut in the US and is touted as Tesla as the fastest car in the world. The EV was showcased by Tesla CEO Elon Musk at the company's facility in Fremont, California. (Tesla) 2/8With aim to take on luxury automakers such as Mercedes and Porsche, Tesla Model S Plaid starts at a price of $129,990 (around ₹95 lakh). Initially, the price was set at $119,990 but before the launch it saw a hike of $10,000. (Tesla) 3/8Tesla has started deliveries of the Model S Plaid. The deliveries had previously been delayed owing to supply-chain issues. (Tesla) 4/8With a horsepower of 1,020, the new electric car has a 17-inch main infotainment screen and a 22 speaker, 960-watt audio system which gives it an edge over the other EVs. (Tesla) 5/8The new model can hit 100 kmph in 1.99 seconds and has a range of around 625 kilometres. (Tesla ) 6/8The rear screen provides wireless controllers for in-car gaming. According to Musk, the Model S Plaid is the limit-of-physics engineering. (Tesla) 7/8The sleek and minimalist steering wheel give the electric vehicle a futuristic look. Tesla has also clarified that it can attain its maximum speed of 321 kmph but only with proper tires. And, it can be charged in 15 minutes with Superchargers. (Tesla) 8/8The interiors of the electric car give it a spaceship-like look. It consists of a seating area for three adults with extra leg and headroom and also has a stowable armrest with integrated storage and wireless charging. Tesla took nine years to come out with this performance version of the Model S sedan. (Tesla)