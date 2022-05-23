Tesla aims to restore pre-lockdown output in Shanghai soon

Tesla has resumed partial production from April 19 following a system of closed-loop control to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus.

Tesla is planning to regain the production status at its Shanghai factory which it was before the city went into a lockdown due to a surge in Covid-19 cases, by Tuesday. According to a Reuters report, Tesla will increase its daily output of 2,600 electric vehicles by more than double from Tuesday which means Tesla's weekly production of electric vehicles will touch around 16,000 units.

Tesla has been facing hurdles in bringing the manufacturing level of EVs to pre-lockdown due to strict rules that have been imposed by the authorities since March due to the current outbreak of Covid-19. A previous report had stated Tesla had planned to have returned to pre-lockdown production levels by May 16, however, its target got delayed by a week.

Apart from strict rules related to the surge in Covid-19 cases, Tesla has also been facing other challenges such as the supply shortage, inefficient workers as well as shipping obstacles. Tesla has been facing a shortage of wire harnesses. Due to this, the EV company paused its manufacturing unit temporarily.

Tesla has resumed partial production from April 19 following a system of closed-loop control to prevent the spread of the virus. The report stated companies in Shanghai are only allowed to reopen if they can operate under such an arrangement, which requires workers to be isolated.

Another report has also mentioned that Tesla is gearig up to build a second Gigifactory in Asia. The EV company is in discussion with the Indonesian government to set up a new EV manufacturing facility as well as a battery production facility. This has been claimed by Bebar News. It has also been reportedly said that the deal has already been finalised.

