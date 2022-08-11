HT Auto
Home Auto News Tata Punch Becomes Fastest Suv To Hit One Lakh Sales Milestone In India

Tata Punch becomes fastest SUV to hit one lakh sales milestone in India

Tata Punch has achieved this production milestone within a span of 10 months of its launch.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 11 Aug 2022, 13:00 PM
File photo of 1,00,000th unit of Tata Punch being rolled off the carmaker's assemble line in Pune.
Tata Motors on Thursday rolled out the 1,00,000th unit of Punch compact SUV from its manufacturing facility in Pune, making it the fastest SUV in the country to achieve this milestone within a span of just 10 months of its launch. The achievement has been made possible due to robust demand by customers for the SUV that comes with five-star Global NCAP safety rating.

Since its launch in October last year, Punch has consistently been a part of top 10 highest-selling cars in the country. The SUV witnessed its highest-ever sales in July this year at 11,007 units. “(Punch) is one of the highest selling SUV from our ‘New Forever’ portfolio. This achievement speaks highly of the strong response from customers," said Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd.

(Also read | Tata Tigor iCNG gets its most affordable variant at 7.4 lakh)

The SUV is offered in four broad variants, which Tata calls its 'Personas', namely, Pure, Adventure Persona, Accomplished and Creative. It is available in eight colours as well as in some dual-tone options exclusively for top-end Creative trim. The compact SUV rivals the likes of Mahindra KUV100, Maruti Suzuki Ignis and Citroen C3 in the micro SUV segment.

It comes with features such as a seven-inch touchscreen system, digital instrument cluster, automatic headlights, connected car tech, auto AC, and cruise control. It sports projector headlamps with LED DRLs, LED tail lamps, rain-sensing wipers, auto-fold ORVMs, and rides on 16-inch diamond-cut alloys.

Other feature highlights in the Tata Punch include iRA connected car technology with over 25 features, making it a complete package for customers. Under the hood, the compact SUV sources power from a 1.2-liter petrol engine that produces 86 PS of power and 113 Nm of torque. The SUV delivers a fuel efficiency of 18.82 kmpl in manual and 18.97 kmpl in AMT.

 

First Published Date: 11 Aug 2022, 12:42 PM IST
TAGS: Tata Punch Tata Motors Punch
