Tata Motors trolls Maruti after Swift scores zero stars in Latin NCAP crash test

Tata Motors is back to taking digs at its rivals over safety standards days after Swift hatchback from Maruti returned with zero star ratings at the Latin NCAP crash tests. Tata Motors took to social media to highlight that cars manufactured by it remains one of the safest on Indian roads. "Latest NCAP safety test shows that it's not safe to ride 'Swift'ly," is how Tata Motors put it on its social media, with clear reference to Swift, a premium hatchback from Maruti which is immensely popular in India as far as sales reports are concerned.

This is not the first time Tata Motors has taken a dig at rivals for poor safety standards. In November last year, Tata Motors had taken a swipe at Maruti S-Presso, which had also failed miserably and returned with zero star rating at the Global NCAP crash tests.

Tata Motors boasts of some of the safest cars in India, according to the NCAP tests. It includes cars like Nexon and Altroz, which have received five-star crash ratings from Global NCAP, while Tiago, its entry-level offering, secured four stars previously.

The Swift hatchback and the recently launched Duster SUV from the French auto giant Renault have failed in a recent crash test conducted by Latin NCAP, the South American associate of the Global NCAP.

Both Swift and Duster crash tests were conducted under the agency's New Car Assessment Programme for Latin America and the Caribbean. Both cars returned with a disappointing zero stars after the crash tests.

The Swift model used for the crash test was equipped with two airbags as standard. The Swift used for the crash test faired poorly in almost all categories. It scored 15.53% in Adult Occupant box, 0% in Child Occupant box, 66.07% in Pedestrian Protection and Vulnerable Road Users box and 6.98% in Safety Assist box.