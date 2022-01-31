HT Auto
Tata Motors reports quarter loss, blames these two factors

Tata Motors noted a total loss of 1,451.05 crore for the third quarter that ended on December 31.
By HT Auto Desk
31 Jan 2022, 04:59 PM
File photo used for representational purpose.

Tata Motors on Monday announced that it incurred a consolidated net loss of 1,451.05 crore for the third quarter that ended on December 31. Tata Motors informed it had reported a net profit of 2,941.48 crore in the same period in the preceding fiscal.

Tata Motors' total revenue from operations touched 72,229.29 crore in the third quarter compared to 75,653.79 crore in the year-ago quarter.

However, on a standalone basis, Tata Motors mentioned a net profit of 175.85 crore in the period under review compared to the net loss of 638.04 crore in the third quarter of 2020-21. The company also stated the revenue earned from operations came at 12,352.78 crore in the third quarter against 9,635.78 crore in the same period in the previous fiscal.

(Also read | Tata Nexon EV, India's best-selling electric car, hits new sales milestone)

Retail sales of Tata Motors premium arm Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) also saw a dip of 37.6 per cent in the third quarter compared to the previous year, though the production volume increased by 41 per cent sequentially.

The automaker has attributed the loss to ongoing semiconductor shortage as well as the rising price of commodities. “The semiconductor shortage is expected to continue through 2022 but is expected to gradually improve as capacity within the supply base increases," said Tata Motors. The company said the chip crisis is likely to plague the industry this year as well and the situation will improve as the capacity within the supply base increases. Jaguar Land Rover said it is working with first-tier suppliers and chip manufacturers to secure long term supply.

(Also read | 2022 Tata Tigor iCNG first drive review: Better than its petrol and EV avatar?)

As per the company's statement, JLR is expecting profits to improve with a positive cash flow in the fourth quarter. The luxury unit is also on track to achieve its target of reaching earnings before interest and taxes margin of 10 per cent or more by the year ending March 31, 2026.

(With inputs from agencies)

 

 

 

 

 

First Published Date: 31 Jan 2022, 04:59 PM IST
TAGS: Tata Motors Auto sale Car sales Jaguar Land Rover Semiconductor shortage
Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

2022 Aston Martin DBX, world's 'most powerful luxury SUV', to debut tomorrow
2022 Aston Martin DBX, world's 'most powerful luxury SUV', to debut tomorrow
Anand Mahindra blends Bollywood and Mahindra Thar in this tweet
Anand Mahindra blends Bollywood and Mahindra Thar in this tweet
Nissan recalls nearly 700,000 SUVs in US, Canada. Here's why
Nissan recalls nearly 700,000 SUVs in US, Canada. Here's why
EVRE aims to set up 1,000 EV charging hubs in India by 2023
EVRE aims to set up 1,000 EV charging hubs in India by 2023
Royal Enfield Scram 411 is a road-biased version of Himalayan: Key facts to know
Royal Enfield Scram 411 is a road-biased version of Himalayan: Key facts to know

