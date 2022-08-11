HT Auto
Tata Motors bags PETA India award for vegan interiors in Avinya Concept car

PETA India believes that other automakers in India will also follow into the footsteps of Tata Motors.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 11 Aug 2022, 16:33 PM
Tata Motors is being awarded PETA India's cow-friendly award for its vegan interiors in the Avinya concept car
Home-grown automaker Tata Motors is being awarded a ‘Cow-Friendly Future Award’ from People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India for using vegan interiors in its Avinya Concept car. With this, Tata Motors has joined the league of some of the world’s biggest car brands like Volkswagen, Mercedes-Benz, and Tesla, which now offer leather-free car interiors. Volvo too has announced selling cars with completely leather-free interiors by 2030.

The certificate of recognition being provided to Tata Motors by PETA India reads - 'PETA India recognizes and thanks Tata Motors for using a modern vegan interior in the Avinya Concept. “The sale of every Avinya Concept car will mean fewer cows will be sent to slaughter for backward, outdated preferences," said PETA India Chief of Corporate Affairs, Pooja Gupta.

(Also read | Tata Punch becomes fastest SUV to hit one lakh sales milestone in India)

PETA India believes that other automakers in India will also follow into the footsteps of Tata Motors. “PETA India looks forward to seeing companies follow Tata Motors’ lead and roll out cars with smooth, cutting-edge vegan interiors," Gupta added.

PETA notes that the leather industry also causes animal suffering on a massive scale. In fact, as per United Nations, animal agriculture or animals being killed for leather is responsible for nearly a fifth of human-induced greenhouse gas emissions because tanneries use a variety of toxic chemicals to keep skins of cows, buffaloes, and other animals from rotting, tanneries.

Tata Motors' Avinya EV Concept comes based on its new GEN 3 architecture. The vehicle's design focuses on human centricity and will be launched in the Indian market in 2025. The vehicle promises more than a 500 km range and comes with dual electric motors, each powering one axle and sending power to all the four wheels. However, the production version of the SUV could also come with a quad motor setup.

First Published Date: 11 Aug 2022, 16:00 PM IST
TAGS: Tata Motors Tata Avinya Concept PETA India Tata Avinya Avinya
