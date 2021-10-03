Take this Land Rover Defender 90 miniature model for a ride across your hallway

Designers at Land Rover have created a new limited-edition miniature Icon model of Defender 90, replicating all the intricate design details of its life-size sibling. The scale model measures 17 cm long, 9 cm wide and 6 cm high.

Jaguar has limited the creation of the miniature Defender 90 model to only 5,000 examples globally.

The model that can be parked in your living room, hallway, board room, etc., has been made available in three colours that have also been used on Land Rover's life-size legend. The three colours are - Pangea Green, Gondwana Stone and Santorini Black.

The scale model features sophisticated lines and sports a dynamic stance just like the actual Defender 90 model. It also celebrates the go-anywhere modern luxury design of the all-terrain vehicle. "The adventurous spirit of Land Rover is expressed through the Icon Model’s characteristic form and attention to detail, while its reductive form gives a timeless quality to the design," said Massimo Frascella, Land Rover Design Director.

The Icon models of Land Rover Defender 90 feature the same iconic headlights and pillar details of its life size sibling. The original model's distinctive silhouette has also been replicated with exact details on the miniature vehicle.

Land Rover says that the Icon Land Rover Defender 90 is suitable to be used by children above 14 years of age under adult supervision. It has been priced at £65 ( ₹6,527) in the UK. It is available for purchase online or to buy from Land Rover retailers worldwide.

Land Rover Defender 90 is a two-door version and is noticeably shorter in height than the Defender 110 version. The former comes with a six-seat setup courtesy an innovative front central jump seat.