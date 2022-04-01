HT Auto
Suzuki Motorcycle India registers 27.6% growth in FY 21-22

Suzuki Motorcycle India sold 754,938 units in FY2021-22 as compared to 591,846 units sold in FY2020-21.
By : Prashant Singh
| Updated on: 01 Apr 2022, 06:37 PM
2022 Suzuki Hayabusa was launched in India last year. 
Suzuki Motorcycle India, the two-wheeler subsidiary of Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan announced on Friday that it has managed to record 65,495 unit sales in March 2022. Out of these, the company sold 50,734 units in the domestic market, while 14,761 units were exported to the world market last month. 

In terms of FY2021-22 sales, cumulatively, SMIPL sold 754,938 units as compared to 591,846 in the previous financial year. It came out to be a direct growth of 27.6% in last financial year. The company added that the launch of Avenis scooter proved to a success and a ‘popular pick for the customers’.

(Also Read: New Suzuki Avenis Standard Edition launched at 86,500)

Commenting on the sales performance, Satoshi Uchida, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd. said, “It is quite satisfying that despite the COVID-19 induced challenges and supply chain issues, we successfully registered a sales growth of 27.6 % in FY 2021-22. This growth reflects that our products have been well received by our consumers. Additionally, the sales response on our recently launched scooter, Avenis has been overwhelming. We are thankful to all our customers and dealer partners for their trust and belief in the brand, and making Avenis a successful product in just couple of months."

(Also Read: 2022 Suzuki Hayabusa first ride review: The 'legend' continues)

Meanwhile, earlier today, the company announced the launch of the new Standard Edition of the Avenis scooter at 86,500 (ex-showroom, Delhi). “In just 3rd month of starting the Avenis deliveries, the scooter became a product with high demand and increased customer expectations," the company informed in a press note sent on Friday. 

First Published Date: 01 Apr 2022, 06:37 PM IST
TAGS: Suzuki Suzuki Hayabusa Suzuki Motorcycle India Suzuki India Suzuki bike sales Suzuki Avenis Suzuki Two-wheeler India
