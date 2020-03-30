Porche has seen several global challenges over its nearly 70 years of existence, including World War II. The current coronavirus pandemic is no less than a global war and the maker of iconic sports car has once again stepped up to meet the challenge head on.

While it had already brought production to a halt in its main plants in most of Europe, Porsche is now actively working towards supporting the battle against coronavirus. Its various measures include assisting with technical materials and supplies which includes procurement of personal protective equipment, deploying specialist staff like medical personnel and IT experts, donating food to charitable organisations, providing vehicles and logistical aid, and donating to organisations working in providing humanitarian assistance.

Porsche AG has also informed that 'direct lines of communication with the authorities are in place so that Porsche AG can provide help where it is needed'.

"Porsche already supports a large number of charitable initiatives and we are significantly extending this commitment during the coronavirus crisis," said Oliver Blume, Chairman of the Executive Board of Porsche AG. “We can overcome the pandemic only if we work together and show solidarity."

Porsche is not alone.

Earlier last week, it was reported that Ferrari's Agnelli family had donated 10 million euros and 150 ventilators to help Italy fight coronavirus. (Full report here)

Mercedes F1 engineers have teamed up with University College London to develop a new breathing aid for coronavirus patients. (Full report here)

Other auto giants like Ford, GM and Tesla are helping with production of key medical equipment in the US. (Full report here)

Even in India, manufacturers like Maruti Suzuki and Mahindra and Mahindra have joined the battle against coronavirus by either attempting to augment supply of medical equipment or by developing some of these. Hyundai's CSR wing stated last week that it has ordered testing kits from South Korea.