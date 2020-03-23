Image used for representational purpose.
Ferrari's Agnelli family donates 10 million euros, 150 ventilators to help Italy

1 min read . Updated: 23 Mar 2020, 01:34 PM IST Shubhodeep Chakravarty

  • The Agnelli family controls Ferrari's F1 and road car businesses.
  • The family has reportedly also provided a fleet of vehicles to Italian Red Cross for distribution of food and medicine.

At a time when Italy is widely believed to be the worst-hit country from coronavirus, the family behind Ferrari has reportedly donated 10 million euros and 150 ventilators to help the country fight the pandemic.

Over 5,000 people have died from coronavirus - officially termed Covid-19 by World Health Organisation - across Italy with several cities here in complete lock down mode. The country's health infrastructure is believed to be under tremendous pressure and almost every establishment, barring essential services, has been shut down.

Ferrari, which has its headquarter in Maranello, has already suspended production at its F1 and sports car factories in the country. Now, the Agnelli family, which controls these two businesses, is learnt to have stepped up and joined the fight against coronavirus. According to formula1.com, the family has donated 10 million euros to the Italian Civil Protection Department and a social assistance organisation called Specchio dei Tempi/La Stampa. The money is meant to help fight the pandemic in the Turin region of the country.

It is reported that the family has also procured 150 ventilators from its suppliers outside of Italy and will now air transport them to various parts of Italy where these are most needed. A fleet of vehicles has also reportedly been provided to Italian Red Cross for distribution of food and medicine.

