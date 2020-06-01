Skoda Auto Volkswagen India has resumed production at its Pune plant in Maharashtra from today (June 1). The resumption of work at at the Chakan facility in Pune, its headquarters, will mark the start of vehicle assembly under the India 2.0 project.

The carmaker had earlier resumed operations at its Aurangabad facility last month.

"Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Limited (SAVWIPL) has resumed operations in single-shift in strict compliance of safety norms issued by the Central, state and local authorities," the company said in a statement.

The state government of Maharashtra and the local authorities have approved the restart, and both plants have implemented comprehensive safety measures. To ensure the best possible protection of employees’ health, a safety protocol with 60 specific measures is in place at both sites. The company prepared the ‘Start Safe’ protocol in close consultation with health care professionals. The company currently employs more than 4,000 workers across India.

Gurpratap Boparai, Managing Director of Skoda Auto Volkswagen India, said, “The post-Covid-19 era will have challenges new and old; however, we need to look ahead with optimism once more. By resuming production, we will be in a better position to react to market demands and consumer needs. Over the past few weeks, we have been working closely with the Government, local administration and our medical team to develop a ‘Safe Production and Safe Office concept’ and implemented the same in our operations."

(Also read: Volkswagen India introduces leasing, flexible financing options to boost sales)

Production at the Aurangabad plant initially restarted in single-shift operation. The new Skoda Superb, which made its debut last month, will be rolling off its production line. At the same time, production of other model ranges, as well as other Group brands’ vehicles, will gradually resume. As the situation in the supply chain eases and personnel availability continues to improve, production is being progressively ramped up to full capacity.

Last week, Skoda Auto India digitally launched three much-awaited cars in the country - 2020 Karoq, Rapid TSI and Superb facelift - in a bid to underline its commitment towards the market here despite the challenges thrown by Covid-19. The Karoq SUV has been introduced for the Indian market for the first time and it is expected to take on other SUVs like the Volkswagen T-Roc and the Jeep Compass.