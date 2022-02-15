HT Auto
Home News Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger score four stars in Global NCAP crash tests

Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger score four stars in Global NCAP crash tests

Apart from Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger, other two cars included in the latest Global NCAP crash test results include Honda Jazz and the fourth-gen Honda City.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 15 Feb 2022, 03:50 PM
Nissan Magnite (L) and Renault Kiger (R) during Global NCAP crash test.
Nissan Magnite (L) and Renault Kiger (R) during Global NCAP crash test.

Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger have scored four-star safety ratings in the latest crash tests conducted by Global NCAP under its safer cars for India campaign. With the latest crash test results, Global NCAP has hit the milestone of crash testing 50 models for the Indian market.

Apart from Magnite and Kiger, other two cars included in the latest crash test by the agency include Honda Jazz and the fourth-gen Honda City (Read here).

Similar Bikes

Find More Bikes
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Newtron (HT Auto photo)
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Newtron
₹ 29,900 *Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Nissan Magnite (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Magnite
18.75 kmpl | 999 cc | Manual
₹ 4.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Honda City (HT Auto photo)
Honda City
1497 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 11 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Honda Jazz (HT Auto photo)
Honda Jazz
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 7.48 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

“This is an important milestone moment for our crash testing in India, with fifty models tested to date," said Alejandro Furas, Global NCAP Secretary General. He added that since crash tests began in 2014, made-for-India vehicles have seen significant progress on vehicle safety design, however, there is scope for improvement. 

(Also read | Combined Global NCAP safety crash test report of Honda City, Jazz, Renault Kiger, Nissan Magnite)

Nissan Magnite Global NCAP safety crash test result: 

Nissan Magnite during Global NCAP safety crash test
Nissan Magnite during Global NCAP safety crash test

Magnite sub-compact SUV scored four stars for adult occupant protection and two stars for child occupant protection. The vehicle was tested in its most basic safety specification fitted with two front airbags and ABS. During the assessment process, the SUV showed a stable structure and marginal protection to the driver’s chest.

Global NCAP crash test report stated that the Magnite is, surprisingly, still being sold with a lap-belt in the rear centre seat instead of three point belts, and comes without ISOFIX anchorages for the Child Restraint Systems (CRS). The model also needs to provide Electronic Stability Control (ESC) and side head impact protection as standard. 

Renault Kiger Global NCAP safety crash test result: 

Renault Kiger during Global NCAP safety crash test
Renault Kiger during Global NCAP safety crash test

Renault Kiger sub-compact SUV, which is based on the same platform as the Nissan Magnite, has achieved four-star safety rating for adult occupant protection and two stars for child occupant protection. The model was tested in its most basic safety specification fitted with two frontal airbags and ABS.

During the assessment procedure, the SUV showed an unstable structure and marginal protection to the driver’s chest, the Global NCAP crash test report stated. The vehicle offers ISOFIX anchorages. however, these are not visible to the consumer as they are covered by the seat fabric.

Additionally, the SUV comes with a lap-belt in the rear centre seat, but without ESC and side head impact protection as standard.

First Published Date: 15 Feb 2022, 03:00 PM IST
TAGS: Renault Renault Kiger Nissan Nissan Magnite Global NCAP Honda City Honda Jazz
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
EMI starts from
₹ 22,431
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

Lexus drops more images of all-electric LFA successor: How the e-supercar looks?
Lexus drops more images of all-electric LFA successor: How the e-supercar looks?
In pics: Fourth-generation Skoda Fabia Monte Carlo makes debut
In pics: Fourth-generation Skoda Fabia Monte Carlo makes debut
Make provision in Scrappage policy to boost new-vehicle demand: Parliament panel
Make provision in Scrappage policy to boost new-vehicle demand: Parliament panel
Honda City and Jazz pass Global NCAP crash tests with four-star rating
Honda City and Jazz pass Global NCAP crash tests with four-star rating
Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger SUVs secure four-star rating at Global NCAP
Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger SUVs secure four-star rating at Global NCAP

Provide some basic details and Get Personalized offers for

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city