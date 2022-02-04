HT Auto
Home News Recap of Tesla recalls since October, nine orders underline mounting concerns

Recap of Tesla recalls since October, nine orders underline mounting concerns

Tesla is recalling vehicles more frequently than ever before which, while a positive proactive step to check faults, may also hit its claims of high quality electric cars.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 04 Feb 2022, 09:38 AM
File photo of a Tesla electric vehicle.
File photo of a Tesla electric vehicle.

Tesla issued yet another recall order in the United States recently with this order covering more than eight lakh vehicles for a possible fault in the seat belt reminder alert system. While it is a proactive step for automotive companies to issue recall orders and check and fix potential flaws, this is the ninth recall order from Tesla since October of last year.

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Kia Seltos (HT Auto photo)
Kia Seltos
1497 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 9.95 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki Baleno (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.58 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 7 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Mahindra Xuv700 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv700
1997 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Honda All New City (HT Auto photo)
Honda All New City
1498 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 11 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare

US auto safety regulatory authority National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said that the most-recent recall order by Tesla includes 2021-2022 Model S and Model X, 2017-2022 Model 3 and 2020-2022 Model Y. It is suspected that a software error may silence the mandatory alert sound that reminds a driver to put his or her seat belt on.

(Also read: It's Elon Musk vs Joe Biden in battle for some attention, much recognition)

The flurry of recall orders in the past three months has put the focus right back on quality concerns in Tesla vehicles. Recent recall orders issued cover a range of possible flaws, from checking the rather controversial Full-Self Driving capability to suspected fault with rear-view cameras and even faulty front trunk latches.

Automotive experts say that while Tesla is undoubtedly the power player in the electric vehicle arena the world over, it may not always be enough to manufacture and deliver in huge numbers. ““Tesla has one foot in auto-making, which is difficult, and they’re not experienced and arguably not that good at it yet," Kevin Tynan, a Bloomberg Intelligence analyst, said. "The other foot is in technology, where this is what you get when you push the envelope and the regulatory environment isn’t completely in place yet."

Tesla has had to face the wrath of several customers in international markets in the past. The most jarring was when a woman climbed on top of a Tesla model at an auto show in China to protest against what she claimed were faulty brakes in her Tesla.

While Tesla and CEO Elon Musk say that there is a determined effort on maintaining a high quality, NHTSA suspects that there could be even more recalls in the offing in the times to come as it is reviewing other complaints as well.

First Published Date: 04 Feb 2022, 09:37 AM IST
TAGS: Tesla Elon Musk NHTSA EV Electric vehicle Electric car electric mobility
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
EMI starts from
₹ 22,431
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
EMI starts from
₹ 13,479
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

Skoda Kodiaq SUV sold out for 2022 weeks after its launch
Skoda Kodiaq SUV sold out for 2022 weeks after its launch
2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift teaser leaked showing LED headlamps design
2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift teaser leaked showing LED headlamps design
Confirmed! First-ever Ferrari SUV to hit factory lines in 2022, in homes by 2023
Confirmed! First-ever Ferrari SUV to hit factory lines in 2022, in homes by 2023
City to Jazz: Honda offers discount on its cars in February
City to Jazz: Honda offers discount on its cars in February
Recap of Tesla recalls since October, nine orders underline mounting concerns
Recap of Tesla recalls since October, nine orders underline mounting concerns

Provide some basic details and Get Personalized offers for

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city