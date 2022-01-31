Porsche Taycan sets world record for shortest cross-country charging time

HT Auto
The Porsche Taycan completed the crossing from Los Angeles, California to New York City covering 2,834.5 miles with a total charge time of just 2 hours, 26 minutes, and 48 seconds.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 31 Jan 2022, 01:01 PM
A Porsche Taycan electric vehicle has entered the Guinness World Records for taking the shortest charging time to cross the United States in an electric vehicle. It surpassed the benchmark time of seven hours, 10 minutes, and 1 second by charging for nearly 2.5 hours during the cross-country drive.

The Taycan was being driven by multi-Guinness World Records title holder Wayne Gerdes during the record breaking attempt. Gerdes completed the crossing from Los Angeles, California to New York City covering 2,834.5 miles in a 2021 Porsche Taycan with a total charge time of just 2 hours, 26 minutes, and 48 seconds.

(Also read | New Porsche Cayenne Platinum Edition models launched in India)

To complete the record attempt, Gerdes was required to meet a set of requirements such as noting down every stop with independent witnesses for each charge. Every mile covered by the Taycan had to be filmed, GPS tracked and accounted for before being certified by a panel of adjudicators ahead of the record being accepted. Gerdes plotted the entire route using the Electrify America app and also benefitted from the Plug-and-Charge system for the majority of the trip.

(Also read | Porsche LMDh prototype enters active testing)

The car selected for the attempt was a standard 2021 Taycan that comes equipped with the Performance Battery Plus as well as some luxury items such as the Premium Package, Adaptive Cruise Control and Porsche Electric Sport Sound. Upon completing the record attempt, Gerdes said, “I’m proud and honestly a little surprised to have set the new benchmark by such a margin. The Taycan performed even better than expected."

He also said that when comparing the other EVs that he has driven till date, the Taycan EV sets the bar. “The first time I charged on a 350KW charger, 6 to 82 percent occurred in just 22 minutes," he added. “I'm grateful to both Porsche for supporting me and to Electrify America’s network, which made it possible."

First Published Date: 31 Jan 2022, 12:59 PM IST
