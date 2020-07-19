Porsche has opened its electric mobility exhibition called 'Porsche – Pioneer of Electric Mobility' as part of the exhibition series 'Start to Drive Electric' in Berlin, Germany. The exhibition which started on July 16 will go on till November 1 and the entry is free of charge.

The highlight of the exhibition is Porsche's first fully electric sports car, Taycan. Launched last year, the car has been adjudged the best sports car and the most luxurious at the 2020 World Car of the Year. Visitors of the exhibition will see a Taycan 4S and two Taycan Turbo on display. In fact, the front of the exhibition centre gets a Taycan theme. It is framed with a red LED light based on the light bar at the rear of the sports car.

Other cars featured in the exhibit include the endurance test car of the brand, the record car from the Nürburgring Nordschleife, as well as the Formula E display model. Some other highlights of the exhibition include a cutaway model of the Taycan, the Formula E race simulator, touch points with information on the milestones of electric mobility at Porsche, the Taycan cockpit, charging stations, the electric motors of the front and rear axles as well as a Carrera track.

Cutaway model of the Porsche Taycan Turbo

The exhibition provides experiences of interaction between digital and analogue. Visitors can choose between various themes in the media room and can play projections where people from different sectors of Porsche who played an important role in the development of the Taycan are introduced. They talk about their personal Taycan moment, their connection with the car, heritage of the brand, about design and also performance and adrenaline.

Porsche – Pioneer of Electric Mobility exhibition

The exhibition not only deals with topics from the world of electric mobility but also focuses on areas like sustainability, zero-impact factory, Formula E and the vision of climate-neutral mobility. The expo also talks about the pioneering spirit of the Porsche brand and its heritage. “The mission (of the exhibit) is to make the past future-proof today. It is our responsibility to safeguard awareness of the heritage of the Porsche company to further develop this in the future," explains Achim Stejskal, Head of Heritage and the Porsche Museum.