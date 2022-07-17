HT Auto
Porsche creates ice cream pops inspired by its most famous paint colours

These special Porsche ice cream pops will be made available from the Pretty Cool Lincoln Park location in Chicago throughout National Ice Cream Day.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 17 Jul 2022, 16:04 PM
Porsche is celebrating National Ice Cream Day in partnership with Chicago-based creamery Pretty Cool Ice Cream
To mark the National Ice Cream Day on July 17, Porsche has introduced some special ice cream pops inspired by some of its most famous car paint colours. This was done in partnership with Chicago-based creamery Pretty Cool Ice Cream while the packaging matches the flavours. The first flavour is in Mint Green which combines mint cookies and cream ice cream with a mint green white chocolate shell.

Another flavour is called Strawberry Red and it consists and is made of cream cheese ice cream dipped in a strawberry red shell along with real freeze-dried strawberries. Yet another flavour is the Macadamia Metallic consisting of roasted macadamia ice cream with a sparkling macadamia metallic colored chocolate shell.

(Also read | Porsche carries out 1,45,860 deliveries in first half-year)

Another flavour is the Frozen Berry Metallic that has black raspberry ice cream and a frozen berry colored Ruby chocolate shell. Last flavour is the Lime Gold Metallic that takes the form of key lime pie ice cream in a sparkling lime gold colored caramel shell.

These special Porsche ice cream pops will be made available from the Pretty Cool Lincoln Park location in Chicago throughout National Ice Cream Day. They will also be available to purchase at exclusive Porsche events throughout the year.

The company hopes the project will be fun and help elevate the brand value. "This has been a fun project and one we hope will evoke a smile, just like the customizable colors available on all of our cars," said vice president of marketing at Porsche Cars North America, Ayesha Coker.

 

First Published Date: 17 Jul 2022, 16:04 PM IST
TAGS: Porsche
