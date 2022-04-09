HT Auto
Nissan unveils prototype of solid-state battery production facility

Nissan aims to bring solid-state batteries for EVs to the market by 2028.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 09 Apr 2022, 01:05 PM
Nissan has unveiled its prototype production facility for aminated all-solid-state battery cells. This prototype facility which is located within the Nissan Research Center in Kanagawa Prefecture will also promote the development of all-solid-state batteries. Nissan is aiming to bring these batteries to the market by 2028.

Going in tandem with Nissan Ambition 2030, the automaker aims to launch an electric vehicle with all-solid-state batteries developed in-house by 2028. It also plans to build a pilot production line at its Yokohama Plant in 2024, with materials, design and manufacturing processes for prototype production on the line that will be studied at the prototype production facility. Nissan said it believes all-solid-state batteries can be reduced to $75 per kWh in 2028 and to $65 per kWh after that which will bring down the cost of EVs to the same cost level as ICE vehicles.

(Also read | Nissan to help NASA design a new lunar rover with autonomous driving technology)

Executive Vice-president in charge of R&D Kunio Nakaguro said apart from this, the company's initiatives even include city development using EVs as storage batteries. “Nissan has been a leader in electrification technology through a wide range of R&D activities, from molecular-level battery material research to the development of safe, high-performance EVs," added Nakaguro. The executive also stated Nissan's R&D and manufacturing divisions will continue to work together to utilize this prototype production facility and accelerate the practical application of all-solid-state batteries.

(Also read | Nissan Ariya electric SUV sales delayed again amid semiconductor shortage)

All-solid-state batteries have an energy density approximately twice that of conventional lithium-ion batteries, have significantly shorter charging time due to superior charge/discharge performance and their production has lower cost as it uses less expensive materials. Nissan is aiming to use these batteries in a wide range of vehicles, including pickup trucks.

 

 

 

 

 

 

First Published Date: 09 Apr 2022, 01:05 PM IST
TAGS: Nissan EV EVs Electric vehicles Electric vehicle electric mobility
