HT Auto
Home Auto News Nissan Magnite Crosses 50,000 Unit Production Mark At Its Chennai Plant

Nissan Magnite crosses 50,000-unit production mark at its Chennai plant

Nissan Magnite was the first global product that was launched under the brand's Nissan NEXT transformation plan.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 22 Mar 2022, 11:33 AM
Nissan Magnite's 50,000-unit rolled out from the brand's Chennai plant.
Nissan Magnite's 50,000-unit rolled out from the brand's Chennai plant.
Nissan Magnite's 50,000-unit rolled out from the brand's Chennai plant.
Nissan Magnite's 50,000-unit rolled out from the brand's Chennai plant.

Nissan India has rolled out the 50,000th unit of Magnite sub-compact SUV from its Renault Nissan Automotive India Pvt Ltd (RNAIPL) plant in Chennai. Magnite was the first global product that was launched under the brand's Nissan NEXT transformation plan. The carmaker exports the made-in-India model to 15 global markets such.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Nissan Magnite (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Magnite
18.75 kmpl | 999 cc | Manual
₹ 4.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Nissan Kicks (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Kicks
1498 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 9.5 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Renault Kiger (HT Auto photo)
Renault Kiger
999 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.45 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mahindra Kuv100 Nxt (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Kuv100 Nxt
1198 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.66 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Kia Sonet (HT Auto photo)
Kia Sonet
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 6.79 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 7 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

After being introduced in South Africa and Indonesia last year, the Magnite is now also available in Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Brunei, Uganda, Kenya, Seychelles, Mozambique, Zambia, Mauritius, Tanzania, and Malawi.

First Published Date: 22 Mar 2022, 11:33 AM IST
TAGS: Nissan Nissan Magnite Magnite Magnite SUV Nissan India
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Oben Rorr comes with an eye-catching design.
Oben Rorr electric motorcycle launched at 99,999, promises 200 km range
The second-generation Toyota Mirai was launched in 2020.
Toyota Mirai, India's 1st hydrogen-based fuel-cell e-car, starts pilot study
Petrol prices in many parts of the world are at staggeringly high levels.
Oil prices at a record: Per-litre petrol price in India vs major countries
Ola Electric follows a direct-to-home sales and delivery model.
Ola S1 Pro price to be hiked post current purchase window
The 2022 Jupiter 135LC features new bodywork which makes it look sportier.
2022 Yamaha Jupiter 135LC launched: Key highlights

Explore Car EMI’s

Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812
Renault Kiger
Renault Kiger
EMI starts from
₹ 12,663

Latest News

Nissan Magnite crosses 50,000-unit production mark at its Chennai plant
Nissan Magnite crosses 50,000-unit production mark at its Chennai plant
Volkswagen's latest software for its ID. family EVs optimises charging capacity
Volkswagen's latest software for its ID. family EVs optimises charging capacity
2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno gets 50,000 bookings in a month since launch
2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno gets 50,000 bookings in a month since launch
Prices of petrol, diesel hiked after more than four-month hiatus
Prices of petrol, diesel hiked after more than four-month hiatus
Mercedes-Benz partners skateboard company to launch four one-off art cars
Mercedes-Benz partners skateboard company to launch four one-off art cars

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city