Nissan Magnite crosses 50,000-unit production mark at its Chennai plant
Nissan Magnite was the first global product that was launched under the brand's Nissan NEXT transformation plan.
Nissan Magnite's 50,000-unit rolled out from the brand's Chennai plant.
Nissan India has rolled out the 50,000th unit of Magnite sub-compact SUV from its Renault Nissan Automotive India Pvt Ltd (RNAIPL) plant in Chennai. Magnite was the first global product that was launched under the brand's Nissan NEXT transformation plan. The carmaker exports the made-in-India model to 15 global markets such.
Similar CarsFind More Cars
Nissan Magnite
18.75 kmpl | 999 cc | Manual
₹ 4.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Nissan Kicks
1498 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 9.5 Lakhs*Onwards
Renault Kiger
999 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.45 Lakhs*Onwards
Mahindra Kuv100 Nxt
1198 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.66 Lakhs*Onwards
Kia Sonet
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 6.79 Lakhs*Onwards
Tata Nexon
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 7 Lakhs*Onwards
After being introduced in South Africa and Indonesia last year, the Magnite is now also available in Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Brunei, Uganda, Kenya, Seychelles, Mozambique, Zambia, Mauritius, Tanzania, and Malawi.
First Published Date: 22 Mar 2022, 11:33 AM IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS