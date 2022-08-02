HT Auto
Home Auto News Nissan India Registers 2% Sales Growth In July, Sells 8337 Cars

Nissan India registers 2% sales growth in July, sells 8337 cars

Nissan India with its two per cent growth last month says that it is optimistic about the upcoming festive season.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 02 Aug 2022, 10:48 AM
File photo of Nissan Magnite.
File photo of Nissan Magnite.
File photo of Nissan Magnite.
File photo of Nissan Magnite.

Nissan Motor India announced that it sold 8,337 units in July which is a two per cent increase compared to the same period last year. Nissan informed that its domestic and overseas wholesales stood at 8,156 units in July 2021. In June 2022, Nissan shared that it had sold 8,012 vehicles and the sales figures were mainly driven by Nissan Magnite. The automaker's compact SUV touched 50,000 units in India since its launch in December 2020.

Nissan Motor India Managing Director Rakesh Srivastava said the company is keeping a positive outlook in the upcoming festive season. “We are optimistic of the oncoming festival season on the strength of bookings and higher production with improvement in the supply chain to meet customer demand of enjoying the Nissan Magnite in the festivals," said Srivastava in a statement.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Nissan Magnite (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Magnite
18.75 kmpl | 999 cc | Manual | Petrol | 5 Person | FWD | 71 bhp | 96 Nm | 205 mm | 939 kg | 336 litres | 5 Gears | 1.0L B4D | No | 40 litres | Hrs | 750 Km | | No | Front & Rear | seconds | Kmph | 18 kmpl
₹4.99 - 10.05 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Nissan Kicks (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Kicks
1498 cc | Petrol | Manual | 13.9 kmpl
₹9.5 - 14.65 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Nissan Gt-r (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Gt-r
3799 cc | Petrol | Automatic (DCT) | 8.47 kmpl
₹2.12 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Tiagoev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Tiagoev
 
₹5 - 7 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Maruti Suzuki Celerio X (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Celerio X
998 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21.63 kmpl
₹5.11 - 5.93 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Renault Triber (HT Auto photo)
Renault Triber
999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 19 kmpl
₹5.12 - 7.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

(Also read | Nissan Magnite RED Edition launched in India at 7.86 lakh )

To increase its revenue, Nissan India has also started a subscription plan that enables customers to own a vehicle with a white plate and a buy-back option in cities mainly Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Chennai.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

(Also read | Nissan will supply Formula E Gen3 powertrains to McLaren Racing )

Nissan also recently announced that it has exported one million units from its manufacturing factory in Tamil Nadu with units manufactured here being dispatched to 108 countries across the world. The automaker produces its models at the Renault-Nissan Automotive India Ltd. plant near Chennai and started exports from there in September 2010. Nissan produces its cars for both the domestic market and for export to countries such as New Zealand, Australia, Latin America, West Asia, Africa and Europe. Here too, Nissan Magnite holds the bar of the best-selling model. The compact SUV is also sent to countries like Nepal, Bhutan and Bangladesh.

(With inputs from PTI)

 

First Published Date: 02 Aug 2022, 10:48 AM IST
TAGS: Nissan Magnite Nissan Auto sales Car sales
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo use for representational purpose only
Over 52,000 road accidents occurred under 'hit and run' category in 2020
File photo of Tesla CEO Elon Musk at the construction site of Tesla gigafactory in Gruenheide, near Berlin.
Elon Musk antics may be turning owners, would-be Tesla owners away
ADAS is a key step towards autonomous driving technology.
Automakers should use uniform names for ADAS, demand consumer groups
File photo used for representational purpose.
How cutting-edge features may snatch away your control of your own car
Google Maps has launched Google Street View in India after it was banned in 2011. (Photo: Screenshot of Delhi streets from Google Street View)
How to use Google Street View for navigation

Trending this Week

Bengaluru Traffic Police will use Google AI to improve traffic management system.
Bengaluru becomes first Indian city to tie up with Google for traffic management
Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV was launched in India at a starting price of ₹11.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The price goes up to ₹23.90 lakh.
Scorpio-N record bookings help Mahindra shares to soar
National Highway for Electric Vehicle (NHEV) has announced that the trial run for India's first electric highway between Delhi and Jaipur will start from September 9, 2022. (File photo)
Delhi-Jaipur electric highway, India's first, to start trial run from September
The 2022 Grand Vitara will be the new flagship SUV for Maruti Suzuki. 
2022 Maruti Grand Vitara is finally here: Variant wise feature details revealed
The National Green Tribunal has ordered phasing out of private and commercial vehicles older than 15 years in West Bengal by the end of this year.
Vehicles older than 15 years to be phased out in this state by year-end: NGT

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
EMI starts from
₹ 7,386
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Hero Electric regains top position in EV sales, Ather and Ola drop sharply
Hero Electric regains top position in EV sales, Ather and Ola drop sharply
Apollo Tyres brings in new brands for electric passenger vehicles
Apollo Tyres brings in new brands for electric passenger vehicles
Hero MotoCorp sells 4.46 lakh units in July; registers 24% YTD growth
Hero MotoCorp sells 4.46 lakh units in July; registers 24% YTD growth
GT Force launches two new electric scooters, GT Soul and GT One
GT Force launches two new electric scooters, GT Soul and GT One
Honda Motorcycle reports 15% jump in vehicle sales in July
Honda Motorcycle reports 15% jump in vehicle sales in July

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city