Nissan India registers 2% sales growth in July, sells 8337 cars

Nissan India with its two per cent growth last month says that it is optimistic about the upcoming festive season.

Nissan Motor India announced that it sold 8,337 units in July which is a two per cent increase compared to the same period last year. Nissan informed that its domestic and overseas wholesales stood at 8,156 units in July 2021. In June 2022, Nissan shared that it had sold 8,012 vehicles and the sales figures were mainly driven by Nissan Magnite. The automaker's compact SUV touched 50,000 units in India since its launch in December 2020.

Nissan Motor India Managing Director Rakesh Srivastava said the company is keeping a positive outlook in the upcoming festive season. “We are optimistic of the oncoming festival season on the strength of bookings and higher production with improvement in the supply chain to meet customer demand of enjoying the Nissan Magnite in the festivals," said Srivastava in a statement.

To increase its revenue, Nissan India has also started a subscription plan that enables customers to own a vehicle with a white plate and a buy-back option in cities mainly Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Chennai.

Nissan also recently announced that it has exported one million units from its manufacturing factory in Tamil Nadu with units manufactured here being dispatched to 108 countries across the world. The automaker produces its models at the Renault-Nissan Automotive India Ltd. plant near Chennai and started exports from there in September 2010. Nissan produces its cars for both the domestic market and for export to countries such as New Zealand, Australia, Latin America, West Asia, Africa and Europe. Here too, Nissan Magnite holds the bar of the best-selling model. The compact SUV is also sent to countries like Nepal, Bhutan and Bangladesh.

