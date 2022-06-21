MG Motor and Siemens join hands to create digital solutions for sustainability

With this collaboration with Siemens, MG Motor is trying to push itself towards more sustainable goals.

MG Motor has partnered with Siemens to build cutting-edge digital technologies for IoT, plant simulation, data analytics and MindSphere to increase productivity, save energy as well as cost and help in the reduction of emissions and carbon footprints in its operations.

MG Motor also shared that it became the first auto OEM in the world to use MindSphere and plant simulation as a closed-loop digital operation. This software will help in connecting plant assets and processes. This will also help in providing insights into a more streamlined paint process which will result in a 15 per cent increase in the pre-treatment and electrocoating paint process in the future.

With this collaboration with Siemens, MG Motor is trying to push itself towards more sustainable goals. The company shared it became the first automotive brand to use Ultrax Degreaser which is a liquid alkaline degreasing cleanser that has helped to reduce 787 tonnes of carbon dioxide per year. The automaker has also installed 4.85 MW of wind-solar power plant to carry on its operations in the Halol manufacturing hub, saving 2 lakh MT of carbon dioxide over 15 years.

Director-Manufacturing, MG Motor India, Ravi Mittal stated the brand is working continuously to evolve to meet the rapidly changing requirements of the current scenarios. “Our partnership with Seimens is focused on industrial digitalisation and intelligent manufacturing. It will strengthen our commitment to lowering carbon footprints and increase production efficiency," added Mittal. Head of Digital Industries, Siemens Limited, Suprakash Chaudhuri said, “What we have created with MG Motor is the digital twin of production. It allows MG to connect the plant through automation and monitor real-time operational performance."

