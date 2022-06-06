HT Auto
Home Auto News Mg Motor Launches Mgverse, Eyes New Age Customers Through Metaverse Platform

MG Motor launches MGverse, eyes new-age customers through Metaverse platform

Through MG Motor India's Metaverse platform - MGverse - the brand's fans, customers, partners, and employees will be able to work, play, engage, collaborate, co-create, socialise and shop together, virtually.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 06 Jun 2022, 02:14 PM
MGVerse - MG Motor India's virtual Metaverse platform
MGVerse - MG Motor India's virtual Metaverse platform
MGVerse - MG Motor India's virtual Metaverse platform
MGVerse - MG Motor India's virtual Metaverse platform

MG Motor India has become the first auto OEM in the country to launch its own Metaverse platform, called MGverse. Through this platform, the carmaker aims to engage the new-age customers by providing them with an immersive experience through multiple arenas. MGverse will act as an umbrella platform where all other virtual spaces come together, bringing the brand's fans, customers, partners, and employees together.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Mg Hector (HT Auto photo)
Mg Hector
1451 cc | Petrol | Manual | 14.16 kmpl
₹13.5 - 19.56 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mg Hector Plus (HT Auto photo)
Mg Hector Plus
1451 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹13.63 - 20.2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mg Gloster (HT Auto photo)
Mg Gloster
1996 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹29.98 - 37.68 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mg Zs Ev 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Mg Zs Ev 2022
Electric | Automatic
₹21.99 - 25.88 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Harrier (HT Auto photo)
Tata Harrier
1956 cc | Diesel | Manual | 16.35 kmpl
₹13.84 - 21.09 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹13.99 - 16.85 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

All these people will be able to work, play, engage, collaborate, co-create, socialise and shop together, virtually. Users will be able to interact with the help of visualised data, just like in the real world. “Digital technologies have advanced faster than any other innovation in human history. MGverse is our vision for creating our Metaverse, in which we and our partners will constantly explore, innovate, improvise, and develop new solutions," said Gaurav Gupta, Chief Commercial Officer, MG Motor India.

(Also read | MG Motor joins hands with Castrol, Jio-bp to set up EV charging network in India)

MGverse is a way for MG Motor India to strengthen its digital presence, and it will be operated through five virtual experience centers - Explore & Creator's Center, NFT Gallery, MG Car Club, Gaming Arena and MG Knowledge Centre. At the Explore & Creator's Centre, users will be able to build their own MG vehicle in the Metaverse as well as take virtual test drives in location of their preference. The centre will further allow customers to book their desired MG car from the comfort of their homes.

At the NFT Gallery, users can witness the brand's NFT collection on display; they can even collaborate, list or transact these NFTs as well as create their own NFTs and earn from them. At the MG Car Club, the brand will host members-only events and concerts where people will also be able to buy MG merchandise.

At the Gaming Arena, users will experience the brand's racing heritage and engage in game-play on their favourite racetracks. The MG Knowledge Centre will offer opportunities to employees and partners of the brand to undergo upskilling activities by attending virtual training sessions.

The MGverse platform will be accessible to users on both mobile phones and other web browsers, and will be executed in phases. The first phase of the Metaverse will be implemented during the upcoming festive season.

First Published Date: 06 Jun 2022, 02:11 PM IST
TAGS: MG Motor India MG Motor Metaverse
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Jaguar Land Rover's vehicles at Queen Elizabeth II's Silver Jubilee Pagenat.
First-ever Land Rover, rare Jaguars join Queen Elizabeth II's Jubilee parade
Porsche 911 art cars are limited to a production number of 911 units.
Porsche 911 wireframe sculpture is a life-sized true example of automotive art
File photo used for representational purpose. 
GM's Cruise allowed to ferry paying passengers in autonomous cars in California
Elevating the home-theatre feel, the wraparound seats in the second row of Buick GL8 Century are extra-spacious, wider and more comfortable.
This minivan is more TV, less minivan. Check out home theater on wheels
File photo of Tesla CEO Elon Musk.
Elon Musk warns Tesla executives, issues 40-hour-a-week-in-office order

Trending this Week

Mahindra and Mahindra will use a new infotainment screen, analogue instrument cluster and flat-bottom steering wheel in the new Scorpio-N. (Image courtesy: Instagram/@scorpio_2022_official)
Mahindra Scorpio N SUV interiors leaked. Check details
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza received its last upgrade back in 2020 during the Auto Expo.
Maruti Brezza old vs new: Key changes expected in the facelift version
The electric XUV300 could go head on against the likes of Nexon EV from Tata Motors.
Mahindra XUV300 fully-electric SUV to launch early 2023
The FB Mondial Piega 125 weighs significantly less at 135 kg, while the KTM 125 Duke tips the scales at 159 kg.
KTM 125 Duke rivaling FB Mondial Piega 125 breaks cover
Kia will launch the EV6 electric crossover in India on June 2.
Kia EV6 to launch in India tomorrow: Price expectations

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206

Latest News

This country has more than 7,50,000 EVs on roads
This country has more than 7,50,000 EVs on roads
Tesla CEO Elon Musk's mixed messages on job cuts send all on a wild ride
Tesla CEO Elon Musk's mixed messages on job cuts send all on a wild ride
Delhi airport to induct 62 electric vehicles in coming months to cut emissions
Delhi airport to induct 62 electric vehicles in coming months to cut emissions
Top 10 cars sold in India in May: Tata Nexon shines among crowd of Maruti cars
Top 10 cars sold in India in May: Tata Nexon shines among crowd of Maruti cars
In pics: Energica Experia electric tourer promises 420 km range, 180 kmph speed
In pics: Energica Experia electric tourer promises 420 km range, 180 kmph speed

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city