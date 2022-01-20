HT Auto
Mercedes-Benz teams up with Luminar on self-driving tech

Automakers from Tesla to GM and Volvo have set their eyes on introducing autonomous vehicles.Luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz will partner with self-driving sensor maker Luminar Technologies Inc to enable fully automated driving.
Representational image of the Mercedes-Benz EQS cabin.
Luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz will partner with self-driving sensor maker Luminar Technologies Inc to enable fully automated driving on highways for its next-generation vehicles, Luminar's founder said.

Automakers from Tesla to GM and Volvo have set their eyes on introducing autonomous vehicles, although regulatory and technological challenges remain.

Tech firms such as Alphabet's Waymo and Cruise also are developing self-driving taxis or trucks for commercial use such as ride-hailing and delivery services.

(Also Read: With EQS on the wings, Mercedes-Benz aims to accelerate EV sales in India)

Vehicle autonomy "is really going mainstream with Mercedes," Luminar CEO Austin Russell told Reuters, without disclosing a timeframe for putting the technology in Mercedes' vehicles.

He said the two would develop "true" autonomy capabilities, including improved safety capabilities such as automatic braking.

General Motors Co is working with its majority-owned Cruise self-driving unit to introduce a personal autonomous vehicle by as early as mid-decade, Chief Executive Mary Barra said this month.

"If you want to be able to get to truly autonomous capabilities in a consumer vehicle, and you have to industrialize hardware, software, all of these systems that come into play. That by the way, is completely different than the work that the robo-taxi companies have been working on," Russell said.

(Also Read: Over 1,200 Mercedes S-Class sedans, one EQS recalled over faulty eCall function)

He said it is a challenge to mass produce lidars and make sure they are robust enough to meet stringent requirements from automakers.

"It is a completely different kind of business of going from a science and technology business to automotive corporation."

Lidars, which use laser light pulses to measure the distance between the sensor and the target object, are widely seen as essential to achieving full autonomous driving. But Tesla has shunned the sensor, saying it is expensive and unnecessary.

Volvo Cars and Luminar said earlier this month that they will put a hands-free driving system in an upcoming electric sport utility vehicle.

