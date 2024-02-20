Mercedes-Benz recalls over 12,000 vehicles over potential fire risk

Mercedes-Benz has issued a recall for several thousand E-Class, CLS, and AMG GT 4-Door models in the United States due to a potential fire risk stemming from a poor 48-volt ground connection. The issue first came to light in late 2022 when the company received field reports from customers who reported experiencing various warning messages.

An investigation was promptly initiated and Mercedes-Benz found that an insufficiently tightened ground connection for the 48-volt battery system coul

An investigation revealed that an improperly tightened ground connection for the 48-volt battery system could be the cause of these warnings.

The recall notice warns that if the ground cable is not properly secured, it could lead to increased electrical resistance and heat in the connection, potentially resulting in a fire. If a vehicle encounters a 48-volt system error due to this fault, warning messages related to the 48-volt onboard power supply will be displayed in the instrument cluster.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Mercedes-Benz GLE 2999 cc Multiple Automatic ₹96.40 Lakhs - 1.15 Cr Compare View Offers Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe 2999 cc Petrol Automatic ₹ 1.85 Cr Compare Land Rover Defender 2996.0 cc Multiple Automatic ₹93.55 Lakhs - 2.30 Cr Compare View Offers BMW X5 2998 Multiple Automatic ₹93.90 Lakhs - 1.07 Cr Compare View Offers UPCOMING BMW X8 4400 cc Petrol Automatic ₹ 1 - 1.20 Cr View Details Audi Q7 2995.0 Petrol Automatic ₹ 79.99 - 88.33 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Approximately 12,191 vehicles are affected by this recall, including the 2021-2023 CLS 450, 2021-2023 E 450, 2021-2023 E450 All-Terrain, 2021 AMG CLS 53, 2021-2023 AMG E53, 2021-2023 AMG GT 43, and 2021-2023 AMG GT 53 models manufactured between October 21, 2021, and April 4, 2023.

While Mercedes-Benz has been made aware of three field reports between September and December 2022, there have been no reports of property damage, fatalities, or injuries associated with this issue.

Also Read : Mercedes-Benz recalls 15,502 GLC models in the US over misaligned headlights

Mercedes-Benz dealerships were notified of the recall on February 16, 2024, and owners will be alerted before April 9. The fix for this issue is relatively simple, as dealers will only need to check the bolt torque of the 48-volt ground connection and tighten it if necessary. Owners are advised to contact their local dealership for more information and to schedule the necessary repairs.

The company has emphasized its commitment to ensuring the safety and satisfaction of its customers and has apologized for any inconvenience this recall may cause. Mercedes-Benz is dedicated to addressing this issue promptly and efficiently to prevent any potential safety hazards.

First Published Date: