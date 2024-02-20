HT Auto
Mercedes-Benz recalls over 12,000 vehicles over potential fire risk

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 20 Feb 2024, 10:53 AM
Mercedes-Benz found a loose ground connection of the 48V battery. Image used for representational purpose onlly.
Mercedes-Benz has issued a recall for several thousand E-Class, CLS, and AMG GT 4-Door models in the United States due to a potential fire risk stemming from a poor 48-volt ground connection. The issue first came to light in late 2022 when the company received field reports from customers who reported experiencing various warning messages.

An investigation revealed that an improperly tightened ground connection for the 48-volt battery system could be the cause of these warnings.

The recall notice warns that if the ground cable is not properly secured, it could lead to increased electrical resistance and heat in the connection, potentially resulting in a fire. If a vehicle encounters a 48-volt system error due to this fault, warning messages related to the 48-volt onboard power supply will be displayed in the instrument cluster.

Approximately 12,191 vehicles are affected by this recall, including the 2021-2023 CLS 450, 2021-2023 E 450, 2021-2023 E450 All-Terrain, 2021 AMG CLS 53, 2021-2023 AMG E53, 2021-2023 AMG GT 43, and 2021-2023 AMG GT 53 models manufactured between October 21, 2021, and April 4, 2023.

While Mercedes-Benz has been made aware of three field reports between September and December 2022, there have been no reports of property damage, fatalities, or injuries associated with this issue.

Also Read : Mercedes-Benz recalls 15,502 GLC models in the US over misaligned headlights

Mercedes-Benz dealerships were notified of the recall on February 16, 2024, and owners will be alerted before April 9. The fix for this issue is relatively simple, as dealers will only need to check the bolt torque of the 48-volt ground connection and tighten it if necessary. Owners are advised to contact their local dealership for more information and to schedule the necessary repairs.

The company has emphasized its commitment to ensuring the safety and satisfaction of its customers and has apologized for any inconvenience this recall may cause. Mercedes-Benz is dedicated to addressing this issue promptly and efficiently to prevent any potential safety hazards.

First Published Date: 20 Feb 2024, 10:53 AM IST
TAGS: AMG GT CLS AMG E53 Mercedes Benz Mercedes Benz recall vehicle recall car recall

