HT Auto
Home News Mercedes-Benz cars become more profitable than ever amid global chip crisis

Mercedes-Benz cars become more profitable than ever amid global chip crisis

According to a research firm, the global chip crisis has led to significant price inversions and thus some used models from Mercedes-Benz cost more than the new ones.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 12 Feb 2022, 12:11 PM
File photo of the latest Mercedes-Benz S-Class. 
File photo of the latest Mercedes-Benz S-Class. 

Mercedes-Benz cars have become more valuable than ever following the worldwide semiconductor shortage leading to a boost in the selling prices of the models such as the luxury carmaker's flagship S-Class model.

According to a market research firm iSeeCars, the global chip crisis has led to significant price inversions and thus some used models from the brand cost more than the new ones as ordering the latter is currently leading to delayed delivery.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Mercedes-benz A-class Limousine (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz A-class Limousine
1332 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹ 39.9 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Bmw 3 Series Gran Limousine (HT Auto photo)
Bmw 3 Series Gran Limousine
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 51.5 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Volvo Xc40 (HT Auto photo)
Volvo Xc40
1969 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 41.25 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace
1984 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹ 33.13 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Bmw 3 Series (HT Auto photo)
Bmw 3 Series
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 42.3 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Audi A4 (HT Auto photo)
Audi A4
1984 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹ 42.34 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare

Second-hand Mercedes G-Wagon is selling three times more than new ones in the US, added the research firm.

Formally known as Daimler AG, the company lost the luxury-vehicle sales crown to rival BMW AG for the first time since 2015. The automaker said lower sales volumes were more than offset by rising prices last year as it benefited from a shortage of finished vehicles and followed a strategy where the brand steered scarce chips to higher-value models.

(Also read | Global e-mobility might face delay, Mercedes CEO blames raw material scarcity)

In a separate report, Chief Financial Officer Harald Wilhelm said on Friday the luxury automaker is expecting prices of raw materials and semiconductor shortage to continue and hence it might not be able to meet the strong market demand for its products this year. “It is a matter of fact that there will be a material headwind, so I think we will need the volume lever to mitigate and fight it," Wilhelm said in the report.

(Also read | Mercedes-Benz to make EVs with ProLogium built solid-state batteries)

The global shortage of semiconductors has impacted automakers at the start of this year as well, as many paused productions. Volkswagen Group has reported that its worldwide deliveries have declined by 15 per cent in January while Volvo Car AB said supply chain strains will continue to disrupt deliveries this year.

(With inputs from agencies)

First Published Date: 12 Feb 2022, 12:11 PM IST
TAGS: Mercedes-Benz Mercedes-Benz S-Class BMW Volkswagen Volvo Semiconductor shortage
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
EMI starts from
₹ 22,431
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

Mercedes-Benz cars become more profitable than ever amid global chip crisis
Mercedes-Benz cars become more profitable than ever amid global chip crisis
In Pics: 2022 Yezdi Adventure, Scrambler and Roadster reviewed
In Pics: 2022 Yezdi Adventure, Scrambler and Roadster reviewed
Hyundai Ioniq 5 electric SUV gets its first facelift a year after debut
Hyundai Ioniq 5 electric SUV gets its first facelift a year after debut
KTM 1290 Super Duke-based Brabus 1300R breaks cover
KTM 1290 Super Duke-based Brabus 1300R breaks cover
Bajaj Dominar range gets a price hike in India
Bajaj Dominar range gets a price hike in India

Provide some basic details and Get Personalized offers for

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city