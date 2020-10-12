Mercedes-Benz salutes driver for clocking 1 million kms in Citaro bus

Mercedes-Benz has acknowledged a Romanian driver who has clocked one million kilometres in the Citaro city bus that he has been driving for 12 years. The feat of logging one million kilometres has been achieved without having to carry out any major maintenance work on the bus, claims the company.

In a social media post, Mercedes-parent Daimler said that the Romanian capital of Bucharest had ordered 500 Mercedes-Benz Citaro city buses in 2005. "Now, one has logged one million km....Even more impressive: The bus has had a single driver for the past 12 years!," the post read.

The Mercedes-Benz Citaro is a low-floor city bus available in different seating configurations. The bus' flexible handrail system and ergonomically shaped seats make it a comfortable commute option across Europe and parts of Asia.

The bus' almond-shaped headlamps give it a typical Mercedes look. It deploys the BlueEFFICIENCY Power drive system making it the first regular-service bus with Euro 6 standards. From safety point of view, the Citaro buses come with anti-lock braking system and other safety features which help in mastering critical driving situations.

Mercedes hit a major milestone in December last year with more than 55,500 units of the bus delivered. The automaker has also developed an all-electric eCitaro city bus that it says is successfully operating in a number of European cities.