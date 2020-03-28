Mercedes-Benz comes out in support to fight coronavirus with its 3D printers

Mercedes-Benz has offered its support with the production of medical equipment. With the aid of 3D printers, individual components can be produced that are urgently needed in medical technology as a result of the current Covid-19 pandemic.

“With our highly competent team and years of experience in 3D printing technology, we are ready to make our contribution to the production of medical devices," says Jorg Burzer, Member of the Board of Management of Mercedes- Benz AG, Production and Supply Chain. “To this end, we are also in contact with the state government of Baden- Wurttemberg. Our expertise and specialist knowledge is available for production; now it is up to the medical technology sector to contact us. Our 3D printers are definitely available."

Mercedes-Benz has been gathering experience in the research and application of additive manufacturing for around 30 years. In the passenger car sector, 3D printing is usually used in prototype construction and small-series production.

Mercedes-Benz already uses 3D printing machines to produce up to 150,000 plastic and metal components every year. This capacity can now be fully utilised for medical purposes. All common 3D printing processes can be used – from stereolithography (SLA), Selective Laser Sintering (SLS) and Fused Deposition Modelling (FDM) to Selective Laser Melting (SLM).

Several car makers across the world have come out in support to fight against the coronavirus pandemic. From Tesla, General Motors to Maruti and Mahindra in India, car makers are offering to make ventilators, offer masks and other medical equipment to help in this fight.

With factories shut down due to the pandemic, and sales at record low, the car makers have not only shown courage in the fight but also a way to prove their worth beyond manufacturing cars and two-wheelers.