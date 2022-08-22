Maserati MC20 Cielo makes official debut at the Quail motorsports gathering

The Maserati MC20 Cielo comes equipped with the state-of-the-art V6 Nettuno engine as well as a retractable glass roof.

Maserati MC20 Cielo made its North American debut at The Quail - a motorsports gathering held in California. The Quail is a major part of Monterey's prestigious “Car Week" where the luxury Italian brand Maserati showcased its open-top version of the super sports car. Along with the MC20 Cielo, other showcases from the brand included the Grecale Trofeo performance SUV and the MC20 Coupé super sports car.

The Maserati MC20 Cielo comes equipped with the state-of-the-art V6 Nettuno engine as well as a retractable glass roof - first in the convertible segment. The glass roof can be instantly transformed from clear to opaque at the touch of a button. For this, the roof employs Polymer-Dispersed Liquid Crystal (PDLC) technology that provides it with a multi-faceted driving experience.

(Also read | Maserati creates special units of Grecale, Ghibli, Levante for this country)

At the heart of the Maserati MC20 Cielo is the Nettuno engine - a 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 that delivers 630 horsepower at 7,500 rpm and 730 Nm of torque at 3,000-5,500 rpm. Maserati's Nettuno is the first engine intended for a road car to use an innovative pre-chamber combustion system with twin spark plugs, a technology derived from Formula 1 competitions.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

The supercar is 100% made in Italy and was developed at the Maserati Innovation Lab in Modena. It is produced at its historic plant on Viale Ciro Menotti in the same city.

Among the other two cars on display, the Maserati Grecale Trofeo with Grigio Lava Opaco or matte lava grey body colour, comes equipped with a high-performance 3.0L 530-hp V6 petrol engine, based on the Nettuno. The vehicle represents a blend of elegance, innovation, performance and versatility.

The MC20 Fuoriserie, on the other hand, in corse red, bold gloss white and emerald green livery is a part of the Maserati Fuoriserie customisation programme.

First Published Date: