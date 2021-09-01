This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Home >
Auto >
News >
Maruti Suzuki sales in August impacted by electronic components shortage
Maruti Suzuki sales in August impacted by electronic components shortage
Maruti Suzuki says all possible measures are being taken to limit adverse impact of electronic components shortage.
The road ahead may be a mixed bag as while festive period is likely to offer cheer for Maruti Suzuki, the global shortage in semiconductor remains a challenge.
Maruti
Suzuki
on
Wednesday
reported
it
had
sold
a
total
of
1.30
lakh
units
in
the
month
of
August
with
electronic
components
shortage
being
cited
as
a
cause
of
concern
.
This
figure
includes
103,187
passenger
vehicle
(PV)
units
sold
in
the
domestic
market
as
well
as
20,619
PV
units
exported,
besides
4,305
PV
units
sold
to
other
OEMs.
Maruti
Suzuki,
the
country's
largest
car
maker,
has
seen
sales
rebound
post
the
second
wave
of
the
Covid-19
pandemic
and
its
mini
and
compact
cars
are
primarily
responsible
for
bolstering
prospects.
In a press statement, Maruti informed that its mini sub-segment, which has models like Alto and S-Presso, once again fared well and that 20.461 units of both cars were sold last month. The compact sub-segment which includes WagonR, Ignis, Swift, Baleno and Celerio, saw 45,577 units in sales. Year-on-year sales for this particular sub-segment, however, fell as the company had sold 61,956 units in August of 2020.(Also read - Kia sales | Hyundai sales | MG Motor sales | Toyota sales | Skoda sales | Tata sales)
Utility vehicles have also been a fertile sub-segment for Maruti. Cars like Vitara Brezza, Ertiga and XL6 continue to perform well and 24,337 units were sold in the month gone by, up from 21,030 units in the same month of last year.
Maruti also notes that while the electronics shortage had an impact on sales last month, sales in August of 2020 were affected by Covid-19-related factors. As such, comparisons between the two months of successive years are for reference purposes at best.
And the road ahead may be a mixed bag of sorts. While the upcoming festive period usually sees spectacular highs in sales, the issue of a global shoratge in semiconductors is likely to haunt Maruti as well. The company will reportedly cut production by around 40%. Rising input costs have also meant all Maruti models have seen a price hike effective from today (September 1).