HT Auto
Home Auto News Maruti Suzuki Aims To Deploy Strong Hybrid Tech In Next Five To Seven Years

Maruti Suzuki aims to deploy strong hybrid tech in next five to seven years

In the next few years, every model of Maruti Suzuki is expected to have some element of green technology.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 03 Jul 2022, 03:22 PM
The logo of Maruti Suzuki India Limited is pictured on a car parked outside a showroom in New Delhi, India. (REUTERS)
The logo of Maruti Suzuki India Limited is pictured on a car parked outside a showroom in New Delhi, India. (REUTERS)
The logo of Maruti Suzuki India Limited is pictured on a car parked outside a showroom in New Delhi, India. (REUTERS)
The logo of Maruti Suzuki India Limited is pictured on a car parked outside a showroom in New Delhi, India.

Home-grown automaker Maruti Suzuki aims to deploy hybrid technologies across its model range in the next five to seven years, a senior company official told PTI. The company aims to have both strong and mild green hybrid technologies in each of its models with an aim to enable better fuel efficiency as well as reduced carbon footprint. The company looks to prioritize technologies such as electric vehicles, CNG cars as well as ethanol and bio-CNG compliant engines.

The company's Chief Technical Officer C V Raman told PTI that in the next five to seven years, every model will have some element of green technology and there will be no pure petrol powertrain across the lineup. "When we come up with a technology, we try to democratise it by putting it across as many models as possible," he added.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Maruti Suzuki Alto (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Alto
796 cc | Petrol | Manual | 22.05 kmpl
₹3.15 - 4.84 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Brezza (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
1462 cc | Petrol | Manual | 20.1 kmpl
₹7.99 - 13.96 Lakh**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Toyota Urban Cruiser (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Urban Cruiser
1462 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.03 kmpl
₹8.5 - 11.4 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Datsun Redi-go (HT Auto photo)
Datsun Redi-go
799 cc | Petrol | Manual | 20.71 kmpl
₹3.58 - 4.99 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki S-presso (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
998 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21.4 kmpl
₹3.78 - 5.45 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Datsun Go (HT Auto photo)
Datsun Go
1198 cc | Petrol | Manual | 19.02 kmpl
₹3.99 - 6.56 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

(Also read | Maruti Suzuki sells 155,857 cars in June, domestic numbers dip slightly)

Last week, HT Auto reported that Maruti Suzuki is gearing up to unveil a new mid-size SUV in the third week of July. Raman told PTI that the upcoming SUV is going to have a strong hybrid system. Hybrid cars have dual advantages of gasoline engines and electric motors. While a mild hybrid system offers some benefits, strong hybrid mechanism comes with bigger battery and offers considerable jump in fuel efficiency and in reduction of carbon footprint.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

Speaking about Maruti Suzuki's vision of electric vehicles, Raman said that the to achieve government targets by 2030, the entire ecosystem will have to transition in the next five years, which is going to be a huge challenge. "...The work we did in the last 30 years in conventional vehicle development, we will now have to do in eight years," he said.

Maruti Suzuki aims to study all aspects of electric vehicles in the next three to five years to offer better solutions to its customers.

First Published Date: 03 Jul 2022, 03:19 PM IST
TAGS: Maruti Suzuki hybrid vehicles electric vehicles EVs electric mobility
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

TVS iQube electric scooter offers 100 km of range on a single charge, the top-of-line ST version offers 140 km of range.
TVS iQube electric scooter breaks all previous sales records in June'22
File photo used for representational purpose.
Maruti and Toyota combine forces for new SUV, eye hybrid power
Demonstrators affiliated with the main opposition take part in a torch rally during the protest against the rise in fuel prices in Kathmandu, Nepal.
Petrol price hike in Nepal ignites big protests. Check fuel rates here
File photo used for representational purpose.
Swimming pool on highway? Sorry state of NH stretch in Bihar viral online
Okinawa Autotech's third manufacturing facility will be spread across 30 acres of land. 
Okinawa launches ‘mega factory’ in Rajasthan to create complete EV ecosystem

Trending this Week

Maruti Brezza has received sporty exteriors with the latest model year update. 
Maruti Brezza 2022 launched in India: Key highlights
A college group can be seen dancing on the tunes played on Ola electric scooter. 
College group dances to music played on Ola S1 escooter, Bhavish Aggarwal reacts
The latest Scorpio-N from Mahindra is completely overhauled in terms of its exterior design language and gets LED headlight units, LED DRLs, a reworked front grille, a more pronounced bumper and a reworked alloy design.
Mahindra Scorpio-N launching today; will challenge Hyundai Creta, Tata Safari
The Suzuki Alto Lapin LC, launched in Japan, is powered by a 660 cc 3-cylinder petrol engine.
This Suzuki Alto has a retro design, and comes with 4WD variant
The Kia Carens is a well-rounded package which offers all the features of a high-end car at a price point that is easy on the pocket.
Kia Carens review: The car that truly goes an extra mile!

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Tesla to see tough competition from Ford and General Motors by 2025: Study
Tesla to see tough competition from Ford and General Motors by 2025: Study
Maruti Suzuki aims to deploy strong hybrid tech in next five to seven years
Maruti Suzuki aims to deploy strong hybrid tech in next five to seven years
BMW i3 ends the nine-year-long journey with limited HomeRun Edition
BMW i3 ends the nine-year-long journey with limited HomeRun Edition
In pics: Lamborghini Urus shows off tough character in a country full of volcano
In pics: Lamborghini Urus shows off tough character in a country full of volcano
Lamborghini delivers second unit of Aventador Ultimae Roadster in India
Lamborghini delivers second unit of Aventador Ultimae Roadster in India

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city