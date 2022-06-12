HT Auto
Home Auto News Lewis Hamilton 'proud' Of Mercedes Benz's Pride Star Emblem

Lewis Hamilton 'proud' of Mercedes-Benz's Pride Star emblem 

Mercedes have opted to celebrate by running a 'Pride Star' emblem on both their W13 challenger and Hamilton and George Russell's helmets for the next three Grands Prix.
By : ANI
| Updated on: 12 Jun 2022, 09:18 AM
Screengrab taken from video posted on Twitter by Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 team.
Screengrab taken from video posted on Twitter by Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 team.
Screengrab taken from video posted on Twitter by Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 team.
Screengrab taken from video posted on Twitter by Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 team.

Mercedes are celebrating Pride Month by running a special rainbow emblem on their cars for the Azerbaijan, Canadian, and British Grands Prix - with driver Lewis Hamilton saying he is 'really proud' of the initiative.

Pride Month is held in June and focuses on raising awareness and celebrating the work of the LGBTQ community.

Mercedes have opted to celebrate by running a 'Pride Star' emblem on both their W13 challenger and Hamilton and George Russell's helmets for the next three Grands Prix, as part of their wider 'Accelerate 25' programme, with Hamilton - who earlier this week wished a "Happy Pride" to his social media followers - revealing what the move meant to him.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Mercedes-benz A-class Limousine (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz A-class Limousine
1332 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 17.5 kmpl
₹39.9 - 43.2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz Gls (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Gls
2925 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 12.5 kmpl
₹1.05 - 1.09 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz Amg Gt (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Amg Gt
3982 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 8.06 kmpl
₹2.64 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Bmw 3 Series (HT Auto photo)
Bmw 3 Series
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 16.13 kmpl
₹42.3 - 62.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Audi A4 (HT Auto photo)
Audi A4
1984 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 17.42 kmpl
₹42.34 - 48.09 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

"I'm really proud of what we're doing with Mercedes with our Pride Month star, or 'Pride Star' on the car," said Hamilton ahead of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix weekend as per formula1.com.

(Also read | Classic rivalry: BMW is growing faster than Mercedes-Benz )

"We have more than 100,000 people at Mercedes-Benz and creating a more inclusive environment is so important, and focusing on creating better diversity within your organisation is also so important within the sport," added Hamilton.

Among other moves by teams to celebrate Pride Month, Alpine's A522 will also feature a rainbow decal for the month of June - while Aston Martin driver Sebastian Vettel was the cover star of the July/August edition of Attitude magazine, with the four-time champion sharing his views on LGBTQ issues, and discussing how perceptions of the LGBTQ community had started to shift within the motorsport industry.

(Also read | First-ever unit of Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series delivered in India )

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc led the Red Bulls of FP1 leader Sergio Perez and championship leader Max Verstappen in second practice for the 2022 Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Early medium-tyred efforts saw Leclerc go fastest with a 1m 43.806s, Verstappen trailing by just 0.030s despite spending the first 15 minutes of FP2 in the garage with works undertaken on his rear wing and DRS actuator.

First Published Date: 12 Jun 2022, 09:18 AM IST
TAGS: Lewis Hamilton Mercedes-Benz Formula 1
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Vehicle scrappage policy has the potential of putting old polluting vehicles off roads but should the age of a car alone decide its fate?
India’s plan to recycle old cars failing to woo vehicle owners
The latest teaser image shows the illuminated Renault logo at the window.
BlackBerry to develop intelligent cockpit for upcoming Renault EV
Apple CarPlay is fast looking at replacing all traditional forms of displaying in-car stats.
Have an iPhone? Here's how Apple CarPlay plans to dominate vehicle screens
File photo: Sony Vision-S 02 (L), an SUV prototype vehicle, and the Vision-S 01 sedan concept (R) are on display during a Sony media event for CES 2022.
Honda, Sony may join forces to have new EV venture: Report
Elevating the home-theatre feel, the wraparound seats in the second row of Buick GL8 Century are extra-spacious, wider and more comfortable.
This minivan is more TV, less minivan. Check out home theater on wheels

Trending this Week

Porsche Approved used cars will be available across the automaker's range in India.
Can't afford a new Porsche? There's a new option now in India
2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N, the facelift version of the Scorpio SUV, will be offered with a 4X4 variant which was seen testing on off-road sections ahead of launch.
Watch: 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N 4X4 SUV tackle off-road challenges during tests
The new Mahindra XUV300 also comes with AutoSHIFT transmission. 
Mahindra XUV300 to soon get a new variant in India
Citroen C3 will be competing with B-segment hatchbacks in India. However, going by its body type and specifications, it will also rival the likes of Tata Punch SUV.
Citroen C3 vs Tata Punch: Specs, features, mileage compared
A private road contractor working for the NHAI has set a new Guinness World Record by laying 75-km highway between Amravati and Akola in Maharashtra in about 105 hours. (Image courtesy: Twitter/@nitin_gadkari)
NHAI sets new Guinness World Record, lays 75-km highway in just under five days

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206

Latest News

Watch: Tesla assembles new 4680 battery cells
Watch: Tesla assembles new 4680 battery cells
Lewis Hamilton 'proud' of Mercedes-Benz's Pride Star emblem
Lewis Hamilton 'proud' of Mercedes-Benz's Pride Star emblem
This 2022 Jeep-based six-wheeled drive truck is apocalypse ready
This 2022 Jeep-based six-wheeled drive truck is apocalypse ready
Yamaha Aerox-based X-Force scooter launched: All you need to know
Yamaha Aerox-based X-Force scooter launched: All you need to know
Volkswagen to pay its Russian factory employees to quit
Volkswagen to pay its Russian factory employees to quit

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city