LEGO Technic creates 1:1 model of Lamborghini Sian FKP 37

This Lamborghini Sian with more than 4,00,000 LEGO Technic pieces.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 25 Jul 2022, 16:16 PM
Lamborghini and LEGO Technic have collaborated again and this time, it is to create a Lamborghini Sian with more than 4,00,000 LEGO Technic pieces. This model of Lamborghini Sian will be displayed at the Museo Automobili Lamborghini in Sant’Agata Bolognese until 6 October 2022. Earlier, both the companies collaborated to build a 1:8 scale LEGO Technic Lamborghini Sian FKP 37 in 2020.

To create this model, more than 154 different types of LEGO pieces were used to make sure that the model gives out a detailed and futuristic look. Senior Vice President of Products and Marketing at the LEGO Group Lena Dixen stated that when the team was asked to work on this model, they leaped at the chance. “Thanks to the scope for creativity provided by the system, they’ve truly done justice to the exceptional design of the Lamborghini Sián FKP 37 LEGO Technic," added Dixen.

(Also read | Lamborghini Huracan successor to come with a bespoke plug-in hybrid powertrain

The model has exactly the same dimensions as the Lamborghini Sián FKP 37. The chassis is covered with made-to-measure hexagonal LEGO Technic pieces that are interconnected and form a shell. Chief Marketing and Sales Officer at Automobili Lamborghini Federico Foschini said “After a wait of more than a year, the LEGO Technic model of the Lamborghini Sián is going on show at Museo Automobili Lamborghini. It’s the natural place to display the Lamborghini super sports cars that have always given dreams and feelings concrete forms thanks to innovation and technology."

(Also read | Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae Coupe supercar launched in India )

The team took about 8,660 hours to develop and construct the model. It has been made by 15 design, engineering and construction specialists from the LEGO team in Kladno, the Czech Republic.

First Published Date: 25 Jul 2022, 16:15 PM IST
TAGS: Lamborghini Sian LEGO Lamborghini
