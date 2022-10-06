HT Auto
Lamborghini 400 GT 2+2 celebrates 60th anniversary of The Beatles' debut gig

All the four band members of The Beatles were car enthusiasts while Sir Paul McCartney was particularly fond of the Lamborghini 400 GT 2+2.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 06 Oct 2022, 18:08 PM
A Lamborghini 400 GT 2+2 has embarked on a London tour from Abbey Road Studios to Savile Row, and will cover many other famous streets in between, to pay homage to the The Beatles music band on the 60th anniversary of their debut song - Love Me Do, that was released on October 5, 1962. The band virtually recorded their entire output at Abbey Road and performed live for the very last time on the roof of their Savile Row Apple Corps headquarters.

At that time, a Lamborghini 400 GT 2+2, Rosso Alfa (red) with Nero (black) interior, was parked on the street below. The car can also be seen in director Peter Jackson's award-winning Beatles documentary - Get Back.

(Also read | Lamborghini unveils new Urus S, its entry-level sports SUV)

All the four band members of The Beatles were car enthusiasts while Sir Paul McCartney was particularly fond of the Lamborghini 400 GT 2+2. This model was launched in 1966, merely three years after the brand was founded. It was one of the best grand tourers of the era available on the market with quite a practical 2+2 configuration.

The model was designed by Carrozzeria Touring, one of the leading firms at that time in terms of style and high quality craftsmanship, and equipped with a 4-liter DOHC V-12 engine. The London tour is also significant because that is city where McCartney drew his inspiration from for his writing and his creative processes.

In a separate development, Lamborghini has ventured into honey production. Not many know that while the factory in Italy's Sant’Agata Bolognese is home to ultra expensive supercars, it also houses an apiary with over 600,000 bees. Established back in 2016, it is one of many ways for Lamborghini to underline its sustainable model of operations here. But if you are looking at getting a bottle of the Lamborghini-produced honey, it may be tougher than buying one of their vehicles.

First Published Date: 06 Oct 2022, 18:03 PM IST
TAGS: Lamborghini
