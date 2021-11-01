Kushaq SUV helps Skoda's sales in India to double in a year

Skoda Auto India is riding high on the Kushaq SUV since its launch. Last month, the Czech carmaker has clocked a massive jump in year-on-year sales on the back of Kushaq's popularity i the Indian market since its launch in June this year.

Skoda has recorded a two-fold increase of 116 per cent in sales in October this year.

Compared to just 1,421 units sold in the same period last year, Skoda managed to sell 3,065 cars last month, most of them being the Kushaq SUV.

Skoda has confirmed that Kushaq has so far received 15,000 bookings since its launch. The carmaker is also planning to introduce six airbags and TPMS to both 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre automatic Style variants of the Kushaq SUV soon to drive up its sales further in coming days.

Skoda also says that the sales numbers for its other models like Superb and Octavia have also been good, while the Rapid sedan, which if formally set to be discontinued soon, have contributed to Skoda's sales performance in October. Skoda recently confirmed that the Rapid will go out of production after finding more than one lakh homes across India.

Rapid sedan will be replaced by Skoda's upcoming mid-size premium sedan called Slavia. Skoda will officially take the covers off Slavia on November 18. Based on the MQB-A0-IN platform, Skoda Slavia is expected to drive the carmaker's India 2.0 plan, which began with the introduction of Kushaq SUV. Skoda hopes Slavia to increase its sales further in India in coming days.

Slavia stands 4,541 mm in length, 1,752 mm in width, 1,487 mm in height and a wheelbase of 2,651 mm. Slavia will be offered with two choices of engines which also power the Kushaq SUV. These include a 1.0-litre three cylinder TSI engine, capable of producing 113 hp of power, and a 1.5-litre four-cylinder TSI with an output of 148 hp. The transmission jobs will be handled by a six-speed manual gearbox, a six-speed automatic transmission and the seven-speed DSG gearbox.