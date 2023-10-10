Isuzu delivers S-Cab and Hi-Lander pick-up trucks to Telangana Fire Department

After delivering specially customized versions of the S-Cab pick-up trucks to the traffic police of Tamil Nadu, Isuzu has delivered S-Cab and Hi-Lander pick-up trucks to the fire department of Telangana. The manufacturer delivered 34- S-Cab and 5- Hi-Lander models. It makes sense to use a pick-up truck for the fire department because it can be modified according to the needs and is still quite versatile and can perform various jobs.

The S-Cab version of the pick-up truck was recently launched in the Indian market. It is priced at ₹15 lakh ex-showroom, introductory. The introductory pricing will end on 31st October after which the prices will be increased. The Isuzu D-Max S-Cab is a commercial crew cab targeted at entrepreneurs and fleet operators for a variety of business needs.

The pick-up truck now comes with electronically adjustable outside rearview mirrors finished in chrome and turn indicators. There are roof rails, a shark-fin antenna finished in gun metal grey and a new 6-spoke design for the wheel covers. In terms of features, there are keyless entry and stylish anti-skid sidesteps that make ingress and egress easier, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a rear parking camera, a sunglass holder, a vanity mirror, USB ports and much more.

Isuzu Motors India Pvt. Ltd. is excited to have delivered 34- S-CAB and 5- Hi-Lander to the Telangana Fire Department in Hyderabad for their rescue operations- a true testimony to the safety that the Isuzu vehicles provides.#isuzumotorsindia #isuzuvcross #ISUZUNeverstop pic.twitter.com/A7FEEwtl09 — Isuzu Motors India (@IsuzuIndia) October 10, 2023

The fire rescue trucks that were delivered to the department are finished in red and they boast the logo of the department. There are also yellow, blue and white stripes.

The trucks that were delivered to traffic police of Tamil Nadu are called ‘Veera’. They are designed to extract and transport victims quickly. Veera is equipped with a winch in the front and is finished in a white colour scheme with red and blue stripes. The rear has been completely transformed to carry the patient. It is expected that the pick-up truck consists of a bed and other necessary emergency equipment.

