Isuzu delivers S-Cab and Hi-Lander pick-up trucks to Telangana Fire Department

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 10 Oct 2023, 11:56 AM
After delivering specially customized versions of the S-Cab pick-up trucks to the traffic police of Tamil Nadu, Isuzu has delivered S-Cab and Hi-Lander pick-up trucks to the fire department of Telangana. The manufacturer delivered 34- S-Cab and 5- Hi-Lander models. It makes sense to use a pick-up truck for the fire department because it can be modified according to the needs and is still quite versatile and can perform various jobs.

Isuzu has delivered 34- S-CAB and 5- Hi-Lander models to the fire department of Telangana.
Isuzu has delivered 34- S-CAB and 5- Hi-Lander models to the fire department of Telangana.

The S-Cab version of the pick-up truck was recently launched in the Indian market. It is priced at 15 lakh ex-showroom, introductory. The introductory pricing will end on 31st October after which the prices will be increased. The Isuzu D-Max S-Cab is a commercial crew cab targeted at entrepreneurs and fleet operators for a variety of business needs.

The pick-up truck now comes with electronically adjustable outside rearview mirrors finished in chrome and turn indicators. There are roof rails, a shark-fin antenna finished in gun metal grey and a new 6-spoke design for the wheel covers. In terms of features, there are keyless entry and stylish anti-skid sidesteps that make ingress and egress easier, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a rear parking camera, a sunglass holder, a vanity mirror, USB ports and much more.

The fire rescue trucks that were delivered to the department are finished in red and they boast the logo of the department. There are also yellow, blue and white stripes.

Also Read : Isuzu delivers emergency response pick-up truck to Tamil Nadu Traffic Police

The trucks that were delivered to traffic police of Tamil Nadu are called ‘Veera’. They are designed to extract and transport victims quickly. Veera is equipped with a winch in the front and is finished in a white colour scheme with red and blue stripes. The rear has been completely transformed to carry the patient. It is expected that the pick-up truck consists of a bed and other necessary emergency equipment.

First Published Date: 10 Oct 2023, 11:56 AM IST
