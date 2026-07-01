India’s largest private fuel retailer cuts petrol price by 5, diesel by 3. Will others follow suit?

India’s largest private fuel retailer, Nayara Energy, has reduced petrol prices by ₹5 per litre and diesel prices by ₹3 across the country. The move comes in line with the lower global oil prices due to the easing of tensions in West Asia. The price cut by the oil marketing company (OMC) marks the first such reduction in retail fuel prices by any company in India in more than two years. Now, with the revised rates having taken effect at more than 7,000 Nayara fuel stations across India, there is an expectation of a fuel price cut by the other oil marketing companies.

The state-run OMCs - Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) - currently control more than 90% of India's petrol and diesel retail market. The remaining share is divided among private operators like Reliance Industries and Nayara Energy. While the fuel prices have been reduced by the private retailer, the petrol and diesel prices from the state-run OMCs remain unchanged. IOCL, BPCL, and HPCL have not yet announced any price revisions.

Nayara had been among the first oil retailers to raise fuel prices after the outbreak of the West Asia conflict that triggered a spike in international oil prices. On March 26 this year, the company increased petrol prices by ₹5 per litre and diesel by ₹3 per litre. The state-run fuel retailers followed later, raising petrol and diesel prices by a cumulative ₹7.50 per litre each in a series of revisions during the second half of May 2026, reflecting higher international crude prices and elevated product costs. Wednesday's price cut by Nayara effectively reverses its March price increase and is the first signal of lower fuel prices reaching Indian consumers after global oil markets stabilised in recent weeks.

On July 1, the Brent crude price was at $73 per barrel. Oil prices in the international market have retreated as tensions eased and shipping movements normalised, reducing input costs for the refiners. The softer global market has now started reflecting in retail fuel prices offered by private companies like Nayara Energy.

Will state-run OMCs reduce fuel prices?

Now, after the private retailer has reduced the petrol and diesel prices, the question among the motorists is whether state-run OMCs will follow suit and reduce the prices of petrol and diesel. In Delhi, on July 1, petrol continues to retail at ₹102.12 per litre and diesel at ₹95.20 per litre at IOCL outlets.

Unlike private retailers, state-owned OMCs often weigh several factors-including inventory costs, government policy and pricing strategy-before revising pump prices. If the crude oil price in the international market continues to remain at lower levels for an extended period, there are chances of the state-run OMCs announcing similar price cuts.

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