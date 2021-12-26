Home > Auto > News > Illegally modified Mercedes seized in Germany; owner claims he just bought it
Illegally modified Mercedes seized in Germany; owner claims he just bought it

2 min read . Updated: 26 Dec 2021, 10:58 AM IST HT Auto Desk

  • The seized Mercedes C-Class had an engine that was leaking oil and its rims were damaged with different tyre profiles.

  • The car sported an unregistered rear spoiler and a poorly installed front splitter too.

It isn't uncommon for people to make excuses if they get fined on road or get arrested for doing something illegal. Owner of a Mercedes C-Class who was recently caught by police in Germany for making illegal modifications to his vehicle, claimed that he had just purchased the vehicle half an hour ago and had no idea about the modifications done to it.

Berlin Police took to social media to inform the public about the incident and noted that the Mercedes C-Class had an engine that was leaking oil, its rims were damaged with different tyre profiles, it sported an unregistered rear spoiler and a poorly installed front splitter. The officers also noticed a loose cable lying inside the car.

(Also read | Planning to modify your car or bike? You could be fined or worse, imprisoned)

The vehicle was caught during a large-scale operation at Tempelhof-Schöneberg and Steglitz-Zehlendorf regions in Berlin with a focus on car racing and tuning. The owner of the Mercedes C-Class told the police, “I only purchased the vehicle half an hour ago, I have no idea." However, he failed to convince the German police officer who then seized the vehicle on the spot. “The newly purchased car of the young man is now staying with us for the first time to create a defective report," the police said in the post.

(Also read | New York introduces hefty fine for vehicles with ‘excessively loud’ exhausts)

The rear diffuser and the quad exhaust pipes of the vehicle suggest that it could possibly be the pre-facelifted Mercedes-AMG C63 that was sold between 2008 and 2011. In stock form, the C63 comes equipped with a naturally aspirated 6.2-liter V8 producing 451 hp of power and 600 Nm of torque.

The Berlin police also informed in the Facebook post that apart from the illegal Mercedes C-Class, there were other incidents where owners were fined during the large-scale operation. These include driving without a valid license, noise caused while driving, profiling trips, driving on drugs and driving without liability insurance.

  • First Published Date : 26 Dec 2021, 10:57 AM IST

