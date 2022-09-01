Hyundai Motor India reports 5% rise in sales in August

Hyundai Motor India has said that the semiconductor situation is improving, helping its supplies go up.

Hyundai Motor India on Thursday reported a 5% increase in total sales in the month of August at 62,210 units. The company had dispatched 59,068 units to dealers in the year-ago period of August 2021. The company's domestic sales rose 6% to 49,510 units as against 46,866 units in the year-ago period. Its exports, last month, stood at 12,700 units, witnessing an increase of 4% from 12,202 units in the corresponding month a year ago.

The company has said that the semiconductor situation is improving, helping supplies go up. "(This is) enabling us to serve our beloved customers with their car in the festival season that has kicked off in India with Onam and Ganesh Chaturthi," said HMIL Director - Sales, Marketing and Service - Tarun Garg.

(Also read | Hyundai Tucson fails miserably in Latin NCAP crash test)

The company recently launched the 2022 Tucson SUV, which the company says has received robust booking numbers with strong customer response. The SUV was launched last month at a starting price of ₹27.69 lakh while the top-of-the-line variant comes priced at ₹34.39 lakh (both prices are ex-showroom). The model locks horns with the Jeep Compass, Volkswagen Tiguan and Citroen C5 Aircross.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

The 2022 Tucson features a radically aggressive design and a host of new advanced features as well, which includes the entry of ADAS or Advanced driver-assistance systems. Dimensionally, the new generation Hyundai Tucson measures 4,630 mm in length, 1,865 mm in width, 1,665 mm in height and it has a wheelbase of 2,755 mm.

The company is also scheduled to launch the Venue N-Line in the country on September 6. It will come as the sportier version and more enthusiast-friendly version of the Venue Facelift which was launched in India on June 16th. It will come with the same 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine as the regular Venue.

First Published Date: