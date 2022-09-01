Hyundai Motor India reports 5% rise in sales in August

HT Auto
Hyundai Motor India has said that the semiconductor situation is improving, helping its supplies go up.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 01 Sep 2022, 18:17 PM
2022 Hyundai Tucson
The fourth-generation Hyundai Tucson has been launched in India at a start price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>27.69 lakh. It is offered with both petrol as well as diesel engines, and in two broad variants.
The newest Tucson from Hyundai gets mammoth style updates on the outside, defined primarily by the parametric-jewel front grille with the integrated DRLs.
The front grille also gets the glass-integrated Hyundai logo.
The cabin of the new Tucson is more plush than before. It gets a massive sunroof, a 10.25-inch infotainment screen, another 10.25-inch driver display screen, ambient lighting, wireless phone charging, front ventilated and heated seats, among other highlights.
The center console houses the gear lever - Tucson only comes with automatic gearbox options - and buttons for terrain mode selection, drive mode selection, surround view camera and electronic parking brake.
The rear seats are well-appointed and while there are plenty of charging points all around the new Tucson, there is not a single Type-C port anywhere.
Hyundai Tucson packs a mammoth booth and the 60-40 fold ratio of the rear seats can further expand options.
The Tucson is now longer, taller and wider than before.
The 2.0-litre petrol motor under the hood of the Tucson is the same that does duties on the Alcazar. It is paired to a six-speed auto gearbox. The 2.0-litre diesel motor is paired to an eight-speed gearbox and Hyundai expects maximum traction to come for this.
Hyundai Tucson has a front radar, front camera and rear radar to enable ADAS functionalities. 
2022 Hyundai Tucson
The fourth-generation Hyundai Tucson has been launched in India at a start price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>27.69 lakh. It is offered with both petrol as well as diesel engines, and in two broad variants.
The newest Tucson from Hyundai gets mammoth style updates on the outside, defined primarily by the parametric-jewel front grille with the integrated DRLs.
The front grille also gets the glass-integrated Hyundai logo.
The cabin of the new Tucson is more plush than before. It gets a massive sunroof, a 10.25-inch infotainment screen, another 10.25-inch driver display screen, ambient lighting, wireless phone charging, front ventilated and heated seats, among other highlights.
The center console houses the gear lever - Tucson only comes with automatic gearbox options - and buttons for terrain mode selection, drive mode selection, surround view camera and electronic parking brake.
The rear seats are well-appointed and while there are plenty of charging points all around the new Tucson, there is not a single Type-C port anywhere.
Hyundai Tucson packs a mammoth booth and the 60-40 fold ratio of the rear seats can further expand options.
The Tucson is now longer, taller and wider than before.
The 2.0-litre petrol motor under the hood of the Tucson is the same that does duties on the Alcazar. It is paired to a six-speed auto gearbox. The 2.0-litre diesel motor is paired to an eight-speed gearbox and Hyundai expects maximum traction to come for this.
Hyundai Tucson has a front radar, front camera and rear radar to enable ADAS functionalities. 
Hyundai Motor India on Thursday reported a 5% increase in total sales in the month of August at 62,210 units. The company had dispatched 59,068 units to dealers in the year-ago period of August 2021. The company's domestic sales rose 6% to 49,510 units as against 46,866 units in the year-ago period. Its exports, last month, stood at 12,700 units, witnessing an increase of 4% from 12,202 units in the corresponding month a year ago.

The company has said that the semiconductor situation is improving, helping supplies go up. "(This is) enabling us to serve our beloved customers with their car in the festival season that has kicked off in India with Onam and Ganesh Chaturthi," said HMIL Director - Sales, Marketing and Service - Tarun Garg.

(Also read | Hyundai Tucson fails miserably in Latin NCAP crash test)

The company recently launched the 2022 Tucson SUV, which the company says has received robust booking numbers with strong customer response. The SUV was launched last month at a starting price of 27.69 lakh while the top-of-the-line variant comes priced at 34.39 lakh (both prices are ex-showroom). The model locks horns with the Jeep Compass, Volkswagen Tiguan and Citroen C5 Aircross.

The 2022 Tucson features a radically aggressive design and a host of new advanced features as well, which includes the entry of ADAS or Advanced driver-assistance systems. Dimensionally, the new generation Hyundai Tucson measures 4,630 mm in length, 1,865 mm in width, 1,665 mm in height and it has a wheelbase of 2,755 mm.

The company is also scheduled to launch the Venue N-Line in the country on September 6. It will come as the sportier version and more enthusiast-friendly version of the Venue Facelift which was launched in India on June 16th. It will come with the same 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine as the regular Venue.

 

First Published Date: 01 Sep 2022, 18:15 PM IST
TAGS: Hyundai Hyundai Tucson Hyundai Venue
