Hyundai Tucson fails miserably in Latin NCAP crash test, scores zero

The previous generation Hyundai Tucson too, scored zero in the Latin NCAP crash test in 2021.

The 2022 Hyundai Tucson, with dual front airbag configuration, has scored zero in the Latin NCAP crash test. Interestingly, the previous generation Hyundai Tucson too, scored zero safety rating in the Latin NCAP crash test when tested last year. Also, surprisingly, the new generation Hyundai Tucson previously scored a five-star safety rating in the Euro NCAP crash test.

(Also Read: 2022 Hyundai Tucson launched at ₹27.69 lakh)

Latin NCAP tested two variants of the new generation Hyundai Tucson. While the SUV with dual front airbags scored a zero-star safety rating, the variant with six airbags scored a three-star rating.

For adult occupants, the dual airbag-equipped Hyundai Tucson scored 20.09 points, which is 50.23 per cent of the total available points. On the other hand, for the child occupant, the score was just 2.62 points or 5.34 per cent of the total available points. During the frontal impact test, the protection for the driver and passenger's head, neck and chest was good.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

Latin NCAP claimed that the crash-tested Hyundai Tucson showed marginal protection for the driver and passengers' knees, as they can impact dangerous structures behind the fascia. Driver tibias showed adequate and good protection while passengers tibias showed good protection. The footwell area was rated as stable. The bodyshell of the new Tucson SUV was rated stable, while for side impact test, head, chest, abdomen and pelvis protection was rated good.

The new generation Hyundai Tucson with six airbags, scored much better in the Latin NCAP crash test and got a three-star safety rating. However, it didn't score the same as the European market-spec model. Adult safety points scored were 32.64 or 81.61 per cent of the total available points, while on the child safety front, it scored 34.07 points or 69.53 per cent of the total available points.

First Published Date: