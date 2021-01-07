The launch of Audi A4 2021 earlier this week is a show of intent from the German luxury car maker, one that underscores intentions of taking on the luxury space in India with a whole lot of determination. The A4 has been a volume driver for Audi but also competes in a space that has strong rivals in the form of Mercedes-Benz C-Class and BMW 3 Series. But while the pandemic from last year may remain a clear and present danger still, Audi has a product offensive all planned out for year 2021.

Speaking on the sidelines of the launch of the new A4, Balbir Singh Dhillon, head- Audi India, said in a roundtable conference that the company has 'a number of new models' lined up for 2021. Though Dhillon refrained from elaborating on the details on the future lineup, he said “We will have models covering all segments including ICE engines, electrics, volumes, sports and niche and cover most of the segments."

It has already been confirmed that the e-Tron will charge in towards the later part of the year and that Audi is backing battery-powered options for Indian customers. "With a well-established petrol strategy in place, we are now geared up to kick-off our EV strategy in India. The launch of Audi e-tron is on the cards and you will hear from us very shortly on its arrival," he said.

India currently has only a handful of battery-powered vehicles in the luxury segment, but enter 2021, the market is expected to see some action, especially after the recent announcement of the Tesla's India entry later this year. Meanwhile, throwing light on the company's growth in the new year, he expects the market, as well as Audi India, to witness 'double-digit growth' in 2021.