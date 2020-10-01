Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) on Thursday announced that the company has closed September with positive sales growth for the second consecutive month in FY’21. After hitting 4 lakh sales mark in August’20, the company has now breached the 5 lakh units sales threshold.

The company says that it has managed to boost sales with the introduction of new model line-up. In terms of year-on-year domestic sales, the company zoomed by double digit 10% growth by selling 500,887 units in Sep’20 as against 455,896 units in the corresponding month a year ago. In terms of total exports, the company sold 25,978 units in Sep’20.

After crossing 5 lakh sales mark with a double digit domestic growth, Mr. Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director – Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India commented on the preparations for festival season, “In September, Honda recorded a strong 75% surge in test rides and a significant 20% jump in enquiries on month-on-month basis. While the sustained uptick in customer sentiments has boosted the confidence of our network on ground, Honda will cautiously monitor inventory levels in the run up to festivals,"

The company has recently added two new premium models in the line up in the form of Hornet 2.0 and H'Ness CB 350. Both the bikes will retail from the company's premium dealership chain - Honda BigWing.

Adding more details on the newly launched premium product, Guleria added, “Adding new excitement in the market and stimulating demand are our 2 brand new models. We will delight our customers with new attractive retail finance offers with up to 100% loan value and low down-payment scheme. Coupled with Honda’s secured online booking platform and all new H’ness CB 350, Honda is turbo-charging the retail environment ahead of festive season."