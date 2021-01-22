Hero MotoCorp on Thursday announced that it has rolled out its 100 millionth motorcycle, which in fact is a momentous milestone for any two-wheeler maker across the globe. The Delhi-based two maker also said that it has retained its title of the world’s largest manufacturer of two-wheelers for the 20th consecutive year.

On the announcement of the recent 100 million production milestone the company announced that it is planning to launch more than 10 new products every year for the next five years. Thus it will roll out over 50 new products by 2025 which include new models, variants, refreshes, and upgrades.

Speaking about the firm’s future plans, Dr Pawan Munjal, Chairman & CEO, Hero MotoCorp, said "We are going to continue to ride our growth journey. In keeping with our vision to ‘Be the Future of Mobility’, we will be launching a host of new motorcycles and scooters over the next five years, in addition to expanding our global footprint. We will also continue to invest in R&D and focus on new mobility solutions."

During the next five years, Hero MotoCorp aims to further consolidate its leadership position in the market. The firm also mentioned that it plans to expand its global footprint with new and exciting launches while working on modern and innovative product concepts.

Hero also revealed six celebration edition models as its production facility located in Gurugram. The new models include motorcycles such as Splendor+, Glamour, Xtreme 160R, Passion Pro as well as two new scooters - Destini 125, Maestro Edge 110. The company announced that these new special edition models will go on sale from February 2021.