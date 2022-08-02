Hero MotoCorp sells 4.46 lakh units in July; registers 24% YTD growth

In the April to July period of FY'23, Hero MotoCorp witnessed a sequential growth by selling 18,35,773 units of motorcycles and scooters so far.

Two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp sold 445,580 units last month as compared to 454,398 units sold in the month-ago period. The company's domestic sales last month stood at 430,684 units as compared to 429,208 in July of 2021 while its exports last month stood at 14,896 units when compared to 25,190 units in the month-ago period.

In the April to July period of FY'23, the company witnessed a sequential growth by selling 18,35,773 units of motorcycles and scooters so far, seeing a double-digit growth of 24.1% over the corresponding period of FY’22, when it sold 14,78,905 units. The momentum is expected to go up in the upcoming festive season.

In the first month of the second quarter, Hero MotoCorp launched the exclusive Rally Edition of its Xpulse 200 4V and the latest edition of the iconic Super Splendor in Canvas Black Edition, which comes with the triple promise of Super – Power, Super – Mileage and Super – Comfort.

In June, the two-wheeler maker announced Hero Dirt Biking Challenge (HDBC) - one-of-its-kind pan-India talent-hunt program by an Original Equipment Manufacturer. The event provides budding riders, enthusiasts and amateurs with a platform for them to pursue their passion in off-road racing.

As a CSR activity in June, the company also handed over 1,167 Hero Glamour motorcycles to West Bengal Police to enhance mobility of the police personnel in ensuring safety of women and prevention of crime. The company also inaugurated a Public Health Center (PHC) and a newly-constructed check-dam in Chandwaji village which is capable of holding more than 3000 cubic meters water.

Separately, as part of community welfare programs, Hero MotoCorp launched an Agroforestry project for the people of Jahota village near Jaipur as a part of its project in keeping with its long-term commitment to promote environmental development.

