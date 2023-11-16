HT Auto
Hero MotoCorp records highest-ever festive sales, sells 14 lakh units

Hero MotoCorp records highest-ever festive sales, sells 14 lakh units

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 16 Nov 2023, 13:23 PM
Hero MotoCorp has announced that they sold more than 14 lakh units in retail sales during the 32-day festive period which is between the first day of the Navratras and Bhai Dooj. The company registered a 19 per cent growth over the previous year and surpassed its previous highest retail of 12.7 lakh units which was recorded in the festive period of 2019.

Hero Xoom 160
Image of Hero Xoom 160 used for representational purpose only.
Hero Xoom 160
Image of Hero Xoom 160 used for representational purpose only.

Hero MotoCorp also rolled out the second edition of Hero GIFT - the Grand Indian Festival of Trust – its program targeted specifically for the festive period. It consists of encompassing new model refreshes, new colour schemes, benefits and finance schemes for customers. As part of this campaign - with ‘Iss Tyohar, Nayi Raftaar’ as its theme – customers could avail of a range of motorcycles and scooters with finance schemes and low interest rates.

Hero MotoCorp also participated in EICMA 2023 where they unveiled several motorcycles and scooters. The brand had a special Vida V1 coupe electric scooter, Xoom 125R and Xoom 160. There were three concepts as well - Concept 2.5R XTunt, Lynx and Acro.

Also Read : EICMA 2023: Hero Concept 2.5R XTunt motorcycle unveiled

Niranjan Gupta, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Hero MotoCorp, said “We are delighted with the festive sales; and a big thank you to all our customers who have continued to repose their trust and faith in Brand Hero. Our strong portfolio of brands, scale of distribution and new launches done this year have helped in driving this growth across geographies. The festive season is a clear testimony that rural is coming back to growth, which augurs well for the country in general and the two-wheeler industry in particular."

Ranjivjit Singh, Chief Business Officer, India Business Unit, Hero MotoCorp, said, “As a much-loved and trusted brand in the country, Hero MotoCorp takes pride in bringing the best for our customers, and we have lived up to that commitment. The record retail number was achieved due to the strong customer traction across markets, with good double-digit growth in the Central, North, South and East Zones. The robust customer demand in the rural markets, in addition to the very positive sentiments in key urban centers, drove this record retail sales. With this robust retail sales, our post-festive channel inventory has now come down to its lowest level in more than three years. This has set us on a steady growth path for the rest of the fiscal year."

First Published Date: 16 Nov 2023, 13:23 PM IST
TAGS: Hero Hero MotoCorp

