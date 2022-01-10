Hero Electric to deliver 1,000 e-scooters to Turtle Mobility this year

Hero Electric on Monday announced a deal with last-mile delivery solutions startup Turtle Mobility, under which the former will supply more than 1,000 e-scooter units to latter this year. The partnership aims to strengthen the last-mile delivery segment in the country.

Both the companies have been working in partnership since the second quarter of 2021 when Turtle Mobility was incorporated, so as to to further develop the electric vehicle ecosystem in the mid and last-mile delivery segment.

Hero has already delivered 100 NYX e-scooters to the startup.

Since the government is targeting a complete switch of the delivery fleet used by e-commerce and last-mile mobility solution providers to electric, Hero Electric has partnered with various B2B startups to supply electric scooters to address the challenges of the segment. “We constantly strive to quicken the pace of transition to e-mobility and push forward the same through B2B partnerships to strengthen the EV ecosystem across India," Sohinder Gill, CEO, Hero Electric, said in a statement.

The use of high-speed EV scooters has been gaining favour in various states due to the multiple benefits they provide such as low carbon footprint, ease of access, low operational costs as well as cost optimisation for last-mile deliveries. “Hero's 2Ws are flexible, modular and versatile, offering longer mileage and a low cost of ownership and it further fulfils consumer needs of last-mile delivery offered by Turtle Mobility," Gill added.

Turtle Mobility's Founder and Director, Kapil Gupta, stated that in the coming time such scooters will become widely relevant in the country across e-commerce companies for last-mile deliveries. He added, "It will also help us to generate work opportunities for self-employed individuals in the informal sector by offering them a more affordable and easily accessible alternative to ICE vehicles."

(with inputs from PTI)