Home > Auto > News > Hero Electric to deliver 1,000 e-scooters to Turtle Mobility this year
Hero Electric City Speed Nyx-HX
Hero Electric City Speed Nyx-HX

Hero Electric to deliver 1,000 e-scooters to Turtle Mobility this year

1 min read . Updated: 10 Jan 2022, 03:14 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • Hero Electric has already delivered 100 NYX e-scooters to last-mile delivery solutions startup Turtle Mobility.

  • Hero Electric has partnered with various B2B startups to supply electric scooters to address the challenges of the last-mile delivery segment.

Hero Electric on Monday announced a deal with last-mile delivery solutions startup Turtle Mobility, under which the former will supply more than 1,000 e-scooter units to latter this year. The partnership aims to strengthen the last-mile delivery segment in the country.

Both the companies have been working in partnership since the second quarter of 2021 when Turtle Mobility was incorporated, so as to to further develop the electric vehicle ecosystem in the mid and last-mile delivery segment.

Similar Bikes

Hero Electric Nyx (HT Auto photo)

Hero Electric Nyx


₹ 1,350* Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Hero Electric Optima La (HT Auto photo)

Hero Electric Optima La


₹ 1,350* Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Hero Electric Flash (HT Auto photo)

Hero Electric Flash


₹ 1,350* Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Hero Electric Optima Hs500 Er (HT Auto photo)

Hero Electric Optima Hs500 Er


₹ 1,350* Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Hero Electric Optima Li (HT Auto photo)

Hero Electric Optima Li


₹ 1,350* Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Avon E Plus (HT Auto photo)

Avon E Plus


₹ 21,735* Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Avon E Lite (HT Auto photo)

Avon E Lite


₹ 23,364* Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Hero Lectro C4 (HT Auto photo)

Hero Lectro C4


₹ 23,999* Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Hero Lectro C3 (HT Auto photo)

Hero Lectro C3


₹ 23,999* Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Hero Lectro C5 (HT Auto photo)

Hero Lectro C5


₹ 24,999* Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Hero Lectro C6 (HT Auto photo)

Hero Lectro C6


₹ 24,999* Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Hero has already delivered 100 NYX e-scooters to the startup.

(Also read | Electric vehicles sales in India to touch 10 lakh units in 2022, forecasts SMEV)

Since the government is targeting a complete switch of the delivery fleet used by e-commerce and last-mile mobility solution providers to electric, Hero Electric has partnered with various B2B startups to supply electric scooters to address the challenges of the segment. “We constantly strive to quicken the pace of transition to e-mobility and push forward the same through B2B partnerships to strengthen the EV ecosystem across India," Sohinder Gill, CEO, Hero Electric, said in a statement.

(Also read | Hero Electric to Okinawa: Top selling electric two-wheeler brands in 2021)

The use of high-speed EV scooters has been gaining favour in various states due to the multiple benefits they provide such as low carbon footprint, ease of access, low operational costs as well as cost optimisation for last-mile deliveries. “Hero's 2Ws are flexible, modular and versatile, offering longer mileage and a low cost of ownership and it further fulfils consumer needs of last-mile delivery offered by Turtle Mobility," Gill added.

Turtle Mobility's Founder and Director, Kapil Gupta, stated that in the coming time such scooters will become widely relevant in the country across e-commerce companies for last-mile deliveries. He added, "It will also help us to generate work opportunities for self-employed individuals in the informal sector by offering them a more affordable and easily accessible alternative to ICE vehicles."

(with inputs from PTI)

  • First Published Date : 10 Jan 2022, 03:13 PM IST

Help us with your basic details!

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue